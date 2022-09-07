SAA's plea to take over Comair routes reflects major changes in aviation
Africa Melane spoke to Frayintermedia COO and aviation expert Desmond Latham.
• The South African Airways (SAA) is in discussion with British Airways (BA) over the possibility of taking over Comair routes
• Comair’s franchise agreement with BA was cancelled in June this year after the airline’s business rescue operations failed.
The partnership between the two airlines will see a codeshare agreement - a type of alliance where BA will rent out their routes to SAA, said Latham.
He added that a codeshare is already underway in Africa with Kenya Airlines.
British Airlines at the moment is under a certain amount of pressure along with others around the world as it rolls out services post covid.Desmond Latham, COO Fray Intermedia and aviation expert
However, SAA does not have the money for this kind of business venture, said Latham. It is reported that its equity partner, Takatso Consortium is not yet involved with the state owned airline.
The finance aspect of the partnership is disjointed and murky, he explained.
There are no decisions yet taken by Takatso on this matter and we are trying to get information out of the consortium.Desmond Latham, COO Fray Intermedia and aviation expert
Listen to the full audio above.
This article first appeared on 702 : SAA's plea to take over Comair routes reflects major changes in aviation
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/pegleg01/pegleg011711/pegleg01171100021/90046749-johannesburg-south-africa-the-wing-of-a-south-african-airways-aircraft-against-a-clear-blue-sky-back.jpg
More from Business
Non-bank finance is key in ESG
While micro-finance has its detractors, it has the potential to be a critical part of the ESG investment landscape.Read More
What SA's shrinking tax base means for the economy
The annual Tax Indaba was held on Monday, where many issues relating to tax were discussed.Read More
Zuma's private prosecution of journalist 'a clear abuse of power'- News24 editor
Former president Jacob Zuma is launching a private prosecution against state advocate Billy Downer and legal journo Karyn Maughan.Read More
[WATCH] Edible evidence! KFC gives 'fake food inspector' a grilling
KFC's fun new campaign may be ripping off detective series, but it's 'authentically South African'.Read More
'Another govt relief package for SAns not the answer, it's time for big reforms'
Cabinet is reportedly debating a relief package to help South Africans weather the storm of rising prices.Read More
Economy shrinks to pre-pandemic level - power cuts, floods only partly to blame
While the latest GDP numbers are nothing to celebrate, there are some positive takeaways says economist Thanda Sithole.Read More
Shoprite Group gains billions in market share (R2.9 bn from Checkers alone)
The Shoprite Group has posted record results and a record dividend for its financial year ended 3 July 2022.Read More
2041: Artificial Intelligence will make aspects of life unrecognisable
Artificial Intelligence will in 20 years’ time be the defining societal development across the world.Read More
South Africa has just become a MAJOR producer of liquified natural gas
Renergen has started producing LNG in commercial quantities and will soon start delivering it to its customers.Read More
SA's Q2 GDP figure contracts by 0.7%
Stat SA on Tuesday released the country’s latest GDP figures.Read More