



Africa Melane spoke to Frayintermedia COO and aviation expert Desmond Latham.

• The South African Airways (SAA) is in discussion with British Airways (BA) over the possibility of taking over Comair routes

• Comair’s franchise agreement with BA was cancelled in June this year after the airline’s business rescue operations failed.

© pegleg01/123rf.com

The partnership between the two airlines will see a codeshare agreement - a type of alliance where BA will rent out their routes to SAA, said Latham.

He added that a codeshare is already underway in Africa with Kenya Airlines.

British Airlines at the moment is under a certain amount of pressure along with others around the world as it rolls out services post covid. Desmond Latham, COO Fray Intermedia and aviation expert

However, SAA does not have the money for this kind of business venture, said Latham. It is reported that its equity partner, Takatso Consortium is not yet involved with the state owned airline.

The finance aspect of the partnership is disjointed and murky, he explained.

There are no decisions yet taken by Takatso on this matter and we are trying to get information out of the consortium. Desmond Latham, COO Fray Intermedia and aviation expert

Listen to the full audio above.

This article first appeared on 702 : SAA's plea to take over Comair routes reflects major changes in aviation