Wanderlust Wednesday: Kam'Bati River Resort





Refilwe Moloto speaks to OENA Escapes owner, Jaco Badenhorst about the resort.

The Kam’Bati River Resort offers grass campsites complete with electricity, clean ablution facilities, self-catering cabins and luxury Africamp tents. During school holidays, the resort also offers facilitated child activities.

The Western Cape is packed with holiday gems, which sometimes makes it hard to find the really good spots because the standard is so high.

But that's where Wanderlust Wednesday comes in - where we zoom in on places you may have overlooked.

Nestled over a mountain near the beautiful town of Swellendam lies Kam’Bati River Resort, an absolute haven of glamping luxury. It's situated on an Overberg farm called Jubileeskraal, just where the Sonderendriver and Breede River marry.

The resort offers self-catering cabins ideal for couples looking for a quick romantic getaway, enhanced by wood-fired hot tubs.

There are also 4-sleeper bedroom units that can accommodate you and three besties. The cabins are right on the edge of a beautiful dam, so a quick dip in the majestic Breede River is just a stone's throw away.

So from the 1st of September up until the end of April, we are really busy. So that's the time that I always know that Cape Town's gates open and people drive over the mountain towards our area. Jaco Badenhorst, OENA Escapes owner

Kam’Bati River Resort also has 13 luxury tents that offers you a complete boutique camping experience. These newly-renovated tents all boast extended decks to optimise views with a built-in braai, indoor fireplace for the chilly nights and a fully equipped kitchen and dining area that opens onto the deck.

The resort is also home to the OENA Day Spa, where there is a host of pampering options to take advantage of, including deep tissue Swedish massage, full body wraps and more.

Jubileeskraal is a working farm where production of barley, wheat, canola and corn takes place.

You can find out more about Kam’Bati River Resort here.

Scroll up for full audio.