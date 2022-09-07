Craig Lucas on COVID-19's impact on musicians: 'You have to be self-sustaining"
Refilwe Moloto speaks to artist and singer, Craig Lucas about his latest single, Better, and the impact the COVID-19 pandemic had on his perspective of the music industry.
Since winning The Voice SA Season 2, in 2017, the rising star released his debut album, Restless, in the same year followed by a number of singles.
His most recent single, Better, was released in May and features a collaboration with South African band, GoodLuck.
Speaking on the single, Lucas said he wrote it in 2019 but delayed the release of the uptempo pop collab due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
It was going to be the next single, then lockdown hit and we put everything on pause. As things started opening up, we planned to release the song. I think my life started moulding itself around the song, again, and my friends and family just proving, once again, that they are the most incredible people and so, writing that song was that for me - cathartic.Craig Lucas, singer-songwriter
The impact of the pandemic also shifted Lucas' outlook to the business of music because it came with the revelation that as an artist signed to a major label, musicians tend to become dependent on the support they get from the label, their agents and their management.
For me, I come from a talent show. You're like, I'm going to write my songs, I'm going to sing my songs. I can sing, I can write, and that's enough and it's not nearly enough... With Covid, when everything stopped, you realise how dependent you are on... this entire network and ecosystem of people [and] you realise when that stops, as an artist, you're kind of screwed... You've got to be self-sustaining.Craig Lucas, singer-songwriter
Better is available on all major platforms and you can stream the song on YouTube below.
Scroll up for the full interview.
This article first appeared on 702 : Craig Lucas on COVID-19's impact on musicians: 'You have to be self-sustaining"
More from Lifestyle
Lebo M partners with Primedia to help SA artists take hold of the music industry
"The entire system was not set up for music," said musical icon and ‘Lion King’ composer, Lebohang ‘Lebo M’ Morake.Read More
Iconic actress Sandra Prinsloo on her career: 'I've been extremely fortunate'
Sandra Prinsloo is a veteran South African actress, performer and director.Read More
Former Miss SA Jo-Ann Strauss shares her secret to career longevity
South African model and media entrepreneur Jo-Ann Strauss has through the ages come into the spotlight and made it her home.Read More
Wanderlust Wednesday: Kam'Bati River Resort
Nestled over a mountain near the beautiful town of Swellendam lies Kam’Bati River Resort, an absolute haven of glamping luxury. It's situated on an Overberg farm called Jubileeskraal, just where the Sonderendriver and Breede River marry.Read More
[WATCH] Edible evidence! KFC gives 'fake food inspector' a grilling
KFC's fun new campaign may be ripping off detective series, but it's 'authentically South African'.Read More
2041: Artificial Intelligence will make aspects of life unrecognisable
Artificial Intelligence will in 20 years’ time be the defining societal development across the world.Read More
Safety precautions should you experience parachute malfunction whilst skydiving
The death of a TikToker made global headlines after she reportedly experienced a spinning malfunction and was unable to use her reserve parachute in time.Read More
'Boy on the Run': Through the eyes of an aggrieved boy who lost his mom to GBV
The memoir explores the disheartening scene of a 12-year-old boy who finds his mother’s lifeless body at the hands of her boyfriend.Read More
Meet Cape Town's first 'Youth Oscar' nominee - Caleb Payne
Caleb Payne (11) became the first South African to be nominated for a 'Youth Oscar' for his role as Jetmir in the Netflix film 'Good Life'.Read More