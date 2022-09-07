Former Miss SA Jo-Ann Strauss shares her secret to career longevity
Refilwe Moloto spoke to former Miss SA, Jo-Ann Strauss on how she has remained relevant in the media and entertainment industry.
Cape Town-born Strauss got her big break and rose to fame when at just 19, she was crowned Miss SA in 2000.
She has graced TV screens, billboards and magazine covers, spanning a 20-year career in the entertainment industry.
The mother of four said her children have kept her grounded through the years.
Having four children in six years will ground you very quickly.Jo-Ann Strauss, Former Miss South Africa and businesswoman
The 41-year-old beauty queen and former Top Billing and Pasella presenter said she owes a great deal of career to good luck and hard work.
I was super super lucky in my career, but my parents always instilled the sense of you never sit back and wait for things to happen.Jo-Ann Strauss, Former Miss South Africa and businesswoman
Her latest venture includes developing young artists and launching her podcast, called ARTdacity.
With this journey with art that’s been super exciting because I’m getting a chance to be able to play a role in other young artists’ lives.Jo-Ann Strauss, Former Miss South Africa and businesswoman
Listen to the full audio for more.
More from Lifestyle
Lebo M partners with Primedia to help SA artists take hold of the music industry
"The entire system was not set up for music," said musical icon and ‘Lion King’ composer, Lebohang ‘Lebo M’ Morake.Read More
Iconic actress Sandra Prinsloo on her career: 'I've been extremely fortunate'
Sandra Prinsloo is a veteran South African actress, performer and director.Read More
Craig Lucas on COVID-19's impact on musicians: 'You have to be self-sustaining"
Craig Lucas is a South African musician who won the second season of 'The Voice SA' in 2017.Read More
Wanderlust Wednesday: Kam'Bati River Resort
Nestled over a mountain near the beautiful town of Swellendam lies Kam’Bati River Resort, an absolute haven of glamping luxury. It's situated on an Overberg farm called Jubileeskraal, just where the Sonderendriver and Breede River marry.Read More
[WATCH] Edible evidence! KFC gives 'fake food inspector' a grilling
KFC's fun new campaign may be ripping off detective series, but it's 'authentically South African'.Read More
2041: Artificial Intelligence will make aspects of life unrecognisable
Artificial Intelligence will in 20 years’ time be the defining societal development across the world.Read More
Safety precautions should you experience parachute malfunction whilst skydiving
The death of a TikToker made global headlines after she reportedly experienced a spinning malfunction and was unable to use her reserve parachute in time.Read More
'Boy on the Run': Through the eyes of an aggrieved boy who lost his mom to GBV
The memoir explores the disheartening scene of a 12-year-old boy who finds his mother’s lifeless body at the hands of her boyfriend.Read More
Meet Cape Town's first 'Youth Oscar' nominee - Caleb Payne
Caleb Payne (11) became the first South African to be nominated for a 'Youth Oscar' for his role as Jetmir in the Netflix film 'Good Life'.Read More