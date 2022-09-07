Former Miss SA Jo-Ann Strauss shares her secret to career longevity





Refilwe Moloto spoke to former Miss SA, Jo-Ann Strauss on how she has remained relevant in the media and entertainment industry.

Cape Town-born Strauss got her big break and rose to fame when at just 19, she was crowned Miss SA in 2000.

She has graced TV screens, billboards and magazine covers, spanning a 20-year career in the entertainment industry.

The mother of four said her children have kept her grounded through the years.

Having four children in six years will ground you very quickly. Jo-Ann Strauss, Former Miss South Africa and businesswoman

Former miss SA Jo-Ann Strauss. Picture: Facebook.com/Joann Strauss.

The 41-year-old beauty queen and former Top Billing and Pasella presenter said she owes a great deal of career to good luck and hard work.

I was super super lucky in my career, but my parents always instilled the sense of you never sit back and wait for things to happen. Jo-Ann Strauss, Former Miss South Africa and businesswoman

Her latest venture includes developing young artists and launching her podcast, called ARTdacity.

With this journey with art that’s been super exciting because I’m getting a chance to be able to play a role in other young artists’ lives. Jo-Ann Strauss, Former Miss South Africa and businesswoman

