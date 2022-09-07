Belinda's Back! Whitney Houston tribute singer announces forthcoming CPT show
- Belinda Davids pays homage to the legendary Whitney Houston in The Greatest Love Of All – The Whitney Houston Show.
- In 2020, Davids made it through to the semi-finals of Britain’s Got Talent.
- Off the back of her recent shows in Joburg, Davids returns to Cape Town this December
She says she fell in love with Whitney Houston when she was just eight years old.
And for the last few years, Gqeberha-born singer Belinda Davids has been paying tribute to her idol on stages around the world.
The mom-of-two, who in 2020 made it through to the semi-finals of Britain’s Got Talent, has announced she's returning to Cape Town for one night only later this year.
The singing sensation is set to hit the stage with her 'Greatest Love of All' show at Grand Arena, GrandWest on 3 December.
The one-night-only show will follow an extensive UK tour and will precede a two-night offering in Durban.
Welcome back Belinda, we've missed you!
For tickets, click here
RELATED: South African Belinda Davids reaches semi-finals of Britain’s Got Talent
Source : Showtime supplied
More from Local
Reformed gangster explains cycle of violence after Lavender Hill shooting
Lester spoke with reformed gangster Allen Reebock, who lost his son to gang violence.Read More
[WATCH] Baby snatched from trolley in a flash - while the mother is right there
“Please always keep your eyes on your children,” warns Barbara Friedman. “You can literally turn away for a second…”Read More
Have a brilliant business idea? Kick-start it with a free business workshop
A series of data-free virtual business workshops are being held, at no cost, for Cape Town's budding entrepreneurs.Read More
'Comedy is a serious business' - Marc Lottering
During his brief pitstop in Cape Town, Marc Lottering took some time out to chat with Cape Talk's Refilwe Moloto about his new comedy show - Uncle Marc, and the comedy business in general.Read More
Bad news for SA Beliebers as Justin Bieber cancels world tour
The Canadian singer says the tour has taken a toll on his health and he needs to 'take a break from touring' for the time being.Read More
Universal access consultations are underway for Muizenberg beachfront upgrade
As the beachfront prepares for a new look, it is important that plans include accessibility changes for all residents to enjoy.Read More
'Now I can relax', says CT street vendor after scooping R86.9m Lotto win
The man came forward to claim his winnings, after realising he had the winning numbers from the ticket bought in Durbanville.Read More
What to consider when choosing virtual learning for your children
Due to the COVID-19 lockdown, online learning has risen through the ranks as society re-imagines education outside of a traditional classroom.Read More
Location of 1985 Trojan Horse massacre recognised as a heritage site
With Heritage Day fast approaching, the site of the Trojan Horse massacre of 1985 has received recognition as a national heritage site almost 40 years later.Read More