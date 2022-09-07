Belinda's Back! Whitney Houston tribute singer announces forthcoming CPT show





- Belinda Davids pays homage to the legendary Whitney Houston in The Greatest Love Of All – The Whitney Houston Show.

- In 2020, Davids made it through to the semi-finals of Britain’s Got Talent.

- Off the back of her recent shows in Joburg, Davids returns to Cape Town this December

She says she fell in love with Whitney Houston when she was just eight years old.

And for the last few years, Gqeberha-born singer Belinda Davids has been paying tribute to her idol on stages around the world.

The mom-of-two, who in 2020 made it through to the semi-finals of Britain’s Got Talent, has announced she's returning to Cape Town for one night only later this year.

The singing sensation is set to hit the stage with her 'Greatest Love of All' show at Grand Arena, GrandWest on 3 December.

The one-night-only show will follow an extensive UK tour and will precede a two-night offering in Durban.

Welcome back Belinda, we've missed you!

For tickets, click here

RELATED: South African Belinda Davids reaches semi-finals of Britain’s Got Talent