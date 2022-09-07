Iconic actress Sandra Prinsloo on her career: 'I've been extremely fortunate'





Refilwe Moloto speaks to Sandra Prinsloo about her enviable career in the entertainment industry and how it has evolved over the decades.

With a career spanning over four decades, Prinsloo has starred in over 100 roles including in Egoli, The Gods Must Be Crazy, Die Seemeeu, and The Good Fascist.

The South African legend is known for playing complex leading roles, something Prinsloo actively seeks out.

She credits her ability to do these types of roles to the fortune and work ethic she's had over the span of her illustrious career.

I've had to work jolly hard, of course, but I think I've been extremely fortunate in that I've had a variety of roles... and the characters have been extremely varied which is, of course, wonderful and challenging for an actress... I've been fortunate but I've also sought the parts that tend to be more complex than the others. Sandra Prinsloo, legendary actress

Having worked in the industry for as long as she has, Prinsloo has been able to see the evolution of the industry - particularly with the induction of social media creating a more accessible industry for aspiring thespians.

However, this works as a double-edged sword because of the hyper-fixation on exposure that popularity brings from social media where some directors pick follower counts over talent.

Having so many followers... doesn't say anything about your talent or your experience. So, I think, that's where it becomes unfair towards actors who don't like being on social media that much... Not all directors work like that... but [social media] does put a strange salt on the business. Sandra Prinsloo, legendary actress

