'Comedy is a serious business' - Marc Lottering





Refilwe chatted with South African comedy legend Marc Lottering.

Comedian Marc Lottering. Picture: Marc Lottering/Facebook.

A permanent fixture in local comedy, with a career that spans over 20 years, Marc Lottering continues to keep audiences in stitches across the country.

He has an extensive experience in both theatre and television and has written no fewer than 16 one-man shows for the stage, earning him two Fleur de Cap theatre awards.

Lottering recently returned from East London, the UK and will soon be headed to Australia continuing his latest comedy tour - Uncle Marc, which you can read more about here.

During his brief pitstop in Cape Town, he took some time out to chat with Cape Talk's Refilwe Moloto.

Comedy is a serious business, I think. I've said this so many times. We live in a country where, if you don't have a funny perspective sometimes you will just not survive and you will not make it through the day. Marc Lottering - comedian

South Africans have always enjoyed laughing and have always enjoyed laughter. Marc Lottering - comedian

