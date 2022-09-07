Russia buys North Korean artillery as its war in Ukraine grinds on
Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.
Russia is buying millions of missiles and shells from North Korea, according to United States intelligence.
Kim Jong-un says Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is justified and blames the West’s “hegemonic policy” for the war.
He vowed to deepen Pyongyang’s friendship with Moscow while Vladimir Putin says the two countries would “expand their comprehensive and constructive bilateral relations”.
They can’t buy from anywhere else and they’re short on kit; that is the conclusion of US intelligence… Nato has agreed to an unending supply to Ukraine. Russia doesn’t quite have the same bedfellow…Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent
North Korea will be excited; they get cash into the coffers, and they get to test their military kit…Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent
