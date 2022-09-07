Bad news for SA Beliebers as Justin Bieber cancels world tour





Get your tissues ready if you're a Justin Bieber fan.

The award-winning singer has announced he's taking a break from touring with immediate effect.

The Canadian former child star says he's cutting short his current 'Justice' World Tour to focus on his health.

Bieber had tour dates scheduled across the globe, including in South Africa, with a show scheduled for Cape Town on 28 September and one in Johannesburg on 1 October.

Posting on his Instagram account, the 'Peaches' singer said he needed to make his health a priority.

Two months ago, Bieber pushed back the North American leg of his tour due to Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, a complication of shingles.

Despite recently resuming the tour, the singer, who is married to model Hailey Bieber (nee Baldwin), says he now realises his return to the stage was premature.

"The exhaustion overtook me," he wrote. " I'm going to take a break from touring for the time being".

Bieber did not give an estimated timeline of his recovery or indicate whether the Justice tour would ever resume.

