Lebo M partners with Primedia to help SA artists take hold of the music industry





Lebo M spoke to Refilwe Moloto on his joint music venture with Primedia Broadcasting.

His career spans three decades and he is best known for his role as composer and producer of The Lion King.

The Broadway legend spoke on his homecoming which left him frustrated, after spending a chunk of his younger years rising through theatre stardom in the US.

The South African music industry does not allow artists to thrive and instead leaves them frustrated, he said.

He cited legislative and governance failures as reasons why musicians remain vulnerable and unable to capitalise on the lucrative business.

Producer and composer of Hollywood films like 'The Lion King', Lebo M.

Especially for black people in South Africa, it is not set up for the industry where talent should thrive in business terms. Lebo M, Music producer, composer and Broadway legend

Royal Circle is the new creative-corporate collaboration between Primedia and Lebo M which was announced in August.

The partnership will streamline iconic music brands and turn them into quantifiable business entities, said Morake.

The seed we are planting now with our partnership with Primedia will begin to see the quantifiable change. Lebo M, Music producer, composer and Broadway legend

Royal Circle plans to sign on renowned children’s music troupe, Drakensburg Boys Choir and White Mambazo.

