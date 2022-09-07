Reformed gangster explains cycle of violence after Lavender Hill shooting
*Lavender Hill residents are in a state of fear after the death of a prominent gang leader, Cheslin Nelson and his son.* Reformed gangster, Allen Reebock, spoke to Lester and recounted his experience of losing a son to gang violence.**
You know Lester, what struck me now straightaway when you mentioned about the Lavender Hill situation, it takes me back to 1991 when my vehicle was open-fired upon and my six-year-old son was in the passenger seat. He was killed.Allen Reebock, founder of Healing Waters
Reebock went on to explain how the death of his son exacerbated his anger and led him to a path of violence that was incredibly hard to escape.
He added that the use of drugs as a healing mechanism perpetuated violence as gangsters used their trauma to justify inflicting more trauma - which inevitably affected innocent victims.
It doesn't matter if you were leading a normal life, the possibility was there. I would shoot you. Because that was done to my son. That's how my anger came out. And until I could find healing for that, there was no going forward.Allen Reebock, founder of Healing Waters
