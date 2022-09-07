[LISTEN] Is curry a national dish in SA asks author and foodie Ishay Govender?





Lester Kiewit sits down with Ishay Govender to talk about the origins of curry and the history of this famous dish around the world.

Curry dishes are found on almost every restaurant and takeaway menu as well as in most households.

It came to me that perhaps curry is a national dish. Ishay Govender, Award-winning food and travel journalist

She outlines all the regional curry variations so famous in South Africa. For example, Durban curry versus Cape Malay curry.

Caption: A delicious curry prepared by Ishay Govender

Govender says that as far back as the 1960s, renowned activist and author Zuleikha M. Mayat proposed in her community-based book Indian Delights, that curry is viewed as a national dish. This was due to the fact that the dish is prepared in varied ways by different communities and has been influenced by so many factors;

Indian and South East Asian indentured workers, slaves, and migrants began arriving in South Africa in the late 1800s and formed today's Indian and Cape Malay communities.

This migration process and various political systems such as slavery have influenced how curry and its ingredients have spread over time.

Curry is a dish that feeds many… Ishay Govender, Award-winning food and travel journalist

Govender elaborates that curry is a delicious dish that can be prepared in large quantities at an affordable cost, making it an economical way to feed a crowd.

