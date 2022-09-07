[WATCH] Baby snatched from trolley in a flash - while the mother is right there
Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.
A video of a woman casually snatching a one-year-old girl from a trolley at a grocery store in Gqeberha is going viral around South Africa.
The parents are right there; turning for a moment to take something from the fridge.
They quickly alerted security, who immediately closed the store doors.
The child was found unharmed, still in the store.
Police have arrested two suspects.
Just to watch the video… She’s got her hand on the trolley! It’s not like… she was completely oblivious to where her child was; she was seated in the child-seat…Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire
Kiewit interviewed Friedman - scroll up to listen.
A one-year-old girl was snatched from a trolley at a cash and carry in Cleary Park, Gqeberha yesterday. Security was alerted and the child was found in the store. Police subsequently arrested two suspects. #Kidnappings pic.twitter.com/1ab7MT5PuN— Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) September 6, 2022
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_123188921_toddler-baby-boy-sitting-in-a-shopping-cart-in-grocery-store-smiling-and-eating-bread-while-mommy-is.html?vti=lpdcovqazg02tarls2-1-110
