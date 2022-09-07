The Midday Report Express: Eskom recovers R30 million unlawfully paid to ex-CEO

Streaming issues? Report here
Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2 Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 13:40
Lifestyle: Home & Garden - Spring season pests
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Sam Young - specialist in pest control. at Solid Hygiene Solution
Today at 14:50
Music with Giselle Niemand
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Pamela Niemand
Today at 15:20
We must challenge the exploitation of car guards
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:40
Plan B with Rebecca Davis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rebecca Davis - Journalist and Author at Daily Maverick
Today at 15:50
The new Iphone
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jan Vermeulin
Today at 16:05
The Johannesburg city council
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ebrahim Fakir, Political analyst
Today at 16:20
Food Justice
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Safura Abdool Karim, senior researcher and health lawyer at PRICELESS SA
Today at 17:20
Oscar Pistorius
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Karyn Maughan
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Victory for women as CoCT ordered to change discriminatory housing policy The City of Cape Town has been ordered by the Equality Court to amend its housing policy, deemed exclusionary and discriminatory t... 8 September 2022 11:21 AM
COVID-19 orphaned 146,000 children in South Africa: 'A trail of destruction' South Africa has one of the highest rates of caregiver loss due to COVID-19 in the world, data on excess mortality shows. 8 September 2022 11:20 AM
Quiet Quitting is about bad bosses not bad employees It’s a philosophy that champions prioritising your wellbeing to avoid worker burnout. 8 September 2022 11:09 AM
View all Local
MANDY WIENER: Buckle up Shamila, the airplane is about to come under fire The National Director of Public Prosecutions could well be navigating the plane through an onslaught of attacks to discredit her. 8 September 2022 5:30 AM
The Midday Report Express: Eskom recovers R30 million unlawfully paid to ex-CEO Delivered to you every afternoon. 7 September 2022 3:00 PM
Zuma's private prosecution of journalist 'a clear abuse of power'- News24 editor Former president Jacob Zuma is launching a private prosecution against state advocate Billy Downer and legal journo Karyn Maughan. 6 September 2022 9:51 PM
View all Politics
Retirement: Tax-free savings account is one of your best investment vehicles Always keep in mind that money received monthly from a retirement or living annuity is income, and therefore taxable. 7 September 2022 9:32 PM
Goodbye Tsogo Sun - Southern Sun comes full circle with rebrand Bruce Whitfield asks CEO Marcel von Aulock to explain why Southern Sun Hotels have gone full circle on their brand identity. 7 September 2022 9:27 PM
Silicon Zanzibar: Island paradise positioning itself as Africa's new tech hub Zanzibar has launched an initiative to attract tech companies and their staff to the island group off the coast of Tanzania. 7 September 2022 8:09 PM
View all Business
More than just Fyn - Cape Town eatery listed among world's best The Parliament Street eatery has been listed 37th on the World’s 50 Best Restaurants list. 8 September 2022 8:47 AM
Retirement: Tax-free savings account is one of your best investment vehicles Always keep in mind that money received monthly from a retirement or living annuity is income, and therefore taxable. 7 September 2022 9:32 PM
Goodbye Tsogo Sun - Southern Sun comes full circle with rebrand Bruce Whitfield asks CEO Marcel von Aulock to explain why Southern Sun Hotels have gone full circle on their brand identity. 7 September 2022 9:27 PM
View all Lifestyle
Blitzboks welcome the world to Cape Town With just over two days to kick off, all 40 Sevens team gathered at the top of Signal Hill in Cape Town for the official World Cup... 8 September 2022 5:32 AM
Bavuma to lead Proteas at T20 World Cup, Stubbs named in squad Temba Bavuma is expected to recover in time from the injury that kept him out of the current tour to England and will lead the tea... 6 September 2022 11:40 AM
[LISTEN] Bryan Habana on life after retirement and his new day job Bryan Habana is the cofounder of Paymenow, a platform that gives workers access to earned wages before payday. 5 September 2022 4:28 PM
View all Sport
More than just Fyn - Cape Town eatery listed among world's best The Parliament Street eatery has been listed 37th on the World’s 50 Best Restaurants list. 8 September 2022 8:47 AM
Bad news for SA Beliebers as Justin Bieber cancels world tour The Canadian singer says the tour has taken a toll on his health and he needs to 'take a break from touring' for the time being. 7 September 2022 11:30 AM
Connie Chiume: Telling SA stories kept me consistent for 45 years Chuime was recognised with the Lifetime Achievement award at the 13th Annual 2022 South Africa Film and Television Awards in Sun C... 5 September 2022 12:26 PM
View all Entertainment
Is Ethiopia descending into civil war again? A massacre in Oromia starkly indicates that Ethiopia is back at war with itself, reports The Africa Report’s Jean-Jacques Cornish. 7 September 2022 2:07 PM
Russia buys North Korean artillery as its war in Ukraine grinds on Moscow is throwing military hardware from North Korea into the frontline forces in Ukraine, reports Adam Gilchrist. 7 September 2022 10:55 AM
Truss takes Conservative reins. What can we expect from the British PM-elect? Refilwe spoke to Yossi Mekelberg, professor of International Relations at Chatham House about Liz Truss taking the reins of the Co... 6 September 2022 11:10 AM
View all World
Silicon Zanzibar: Island paradise positioning itself as Africa's new tech hub Zanzibar has launched an initiative to attract tech companies and their staff to the island group off the coast of Tanzania. 7 September 2022 8:09 PM
Is Ethiopia descending into civil war again? A massacre in Oromia starkly indicates that Ethiopia is back at war with itself, reports The Africa Report’s Jean-Jacques Cornish. 7 September 2022 2:07 PM
Non-bank finance is key in ESG While micro-finance has its detractors, it has the potential to be a critical part of the ESG investment landscape. 7 September 2022 8:57 AM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: Buckle up Shamila, the airplane is about to come under fire The National Director of Public Prosecutions could well be navigating the plane through an onslaught of attacks to discredit her. 8 September 2022 5:30 AM
[LISTEN] 'Our education system – public and private – is failing our children' Even the most expensive schools, in South Africa and abroad, are not futureproofing children. 7 September 2022 3:24 PM
Zuma's private prosecution of journalist 'a clear abuse of power'- News24 editor Former president Jacob Zuma is launching a private prosecution against state advocate Billy Downer and legal journo Karyn Maughan. 6 September 2022 9:51 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Politics

The Midday Report Express: Eskom recovers R30 million unlawfully paid to ex-CEO

7 September 2022 3:00 PM
by Zaid Kriel
Tags:
Eskom
Brian Molefe

Delivered to you every afternoon.

A bit of less dramatic start to The Midday Report than the previous days, but no less of important development.

Eskom has said that they have fully recovered the funds which were unlawfully paid to its former CEO, Brian Molefe.

The R30 million was originally paid to Molefe as part of a pension and provident fund in 2016. But, in July this year, the Pretoria High Court reaffirmed a 2018 High Court judgment that compelled him to pay back the money. On Wednesday morning, the power utility confirmed that funds had been paid back.

Presenter Mandy Wiener also spoke with Michael Marchant, researcher at the Open Secrets Project, about how this scenario came about.

There were a range of issues with the payments. I mean, looking back on it now, it's frankly quite absurd. The most obvious one was that Molefe had never qualified to be a member of the Eskom pension fund. As the CEO, he was on a fixed term contract. And so by the rules of the fund, he should never have been a member.

Michael Marchant, Researcher at Open Secrets Project

Other key issues on The Midday Report today:

  • ANC NEC nomination processes for the 55th national elective conference delayed.
  • NPA responds to Former President Jacob Zuma's pursuing private prosecution of Billy Downer. The NPA says these are intimidation tactics.
  • The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial resumes.
  • Putco bus company to take disciplinary action and fire 1000 employees for embarking on illegal strike.

*Mayoral committee member for Urban Mobility Rob Quintas met with Taxi Associations hoping to resolve their differences.

  • Life Esidimeni inquest continues this after several disruptions.

Scroll up for full audio.




7 September 2022 3:00 PM
by Zaid Kriel
Tags:
Eskom
Brian Molefe

More from Politics

MANDY WIENER: Buckle up Shamila, the airplane is about to come under fire

8 September 2022 5:30 AM

The National Director of Public Prosecutions could well be navigating the plane through an onslaught of attacks to discredit her.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Former President Jacob Zuma at the state capture inquiry in Johannesburg on 17 November 2020. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News.

Zuma's private prosecution of journalist 'a clear abuse of power'- News24 editor

6 September 2022 9:51 PM

Former president Jacob Zuma is launching a private prosecution against state advocate Billy Downer and legal journo Karyn Maughan.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Elderly people and people living with disability queue to collect their social grants outside Net1 Financial Services at the Soshanguve Plaza in Pretoria on the first Friday in June. Many also take out loans at the same office.

'Another govt relief package for SAns not the answer, it's time for big reforms'

6 September 2022 8:32 PM

Cabinet is reportedly debating a relief package to help South Africans weather the storm of rising prices.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SCREENGRAB: Police Minister Bheki Cele meeting with the KZN taxi industry in the south coast on Thursday, 14 July 2022. Picture: Lirandzu Themba/Twitter

The Midday Report Express: SAPS responds to calls for Minister Cele's removal

6 September 2022 2:45 PM

Delivered to you every afternoon.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Kenyan opposition National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition leader Raila Odinga addresses supporters after having himself sworn in as the 'people's president' on 30 January 2018 in Nairobi. Picture: AFP

The Midday Report Express: Kenyan presidential election dispute concludes

5 September 2022 3:03 PM

Delivered to you every afternoon.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: DA councillor Nora Grose. Picture: Hawks

City of Cape Town under fire for paying legal costs of fraud-accused councillor

5 September 2022 10:27 AM

Good party MP Brett Herron accuses the DA-led City of Cape Town of hypocrisy for paying to defend a fraud-accused councillor.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: SAPS

Saldanha Bay municipality leaders fear for their lives after councillor shot

5 September 2022 10:00 AM

Councillors in Saldanha Bay are currently living in fear after one of their own was targeted.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The ANC in Gauteng is holding a media briefing in Parktown at Ruth First House following a Special PEC meeting on Friday. Chairperson Panyaza Lesufi, David Makhura and Secretary TK Nciza are a part of the address. Picture: Buhle Mbhele/Eyewitness News

ANC should push back elective conference to avoid two centres of power - analyst

5 September 2022 7:31 AM

A political analyst suggests the African National Congress (ANC) should consider pushing back its elective conference by a year, to avoid two centres of power.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The City of Cape Town continues operations against illegal taxi operators in Nyanga. Image posted by JP Smith on Facebook

'For every bus or car attacked, expect another 50 illegal taxis impounded'

3 September 2022 11:18 AM

Violence erupted in Nyanga on Friday as the City of Cape Town clamped down on illegal taxi operators.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Four buses were petrol-bombed in Nyanga, Cape Town on 25 August 2022. Picture: Supplied

The Midday Report Express: Illegal taxi operators retaliate to CoCT clampdown

2 September 2022 3:55 PM

Delivered to you every afternoon.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

RAF and Discovery headed for legal showdown over compensation policy

Local

More than just Fyn - Cape Town eatery listed among world's best

Lifestyle Entertainment

Ink or sink: Can you be fired for having visible tattoos?

Local

EWN Highlights

Cape Town police hunting suspects after officer shot at home

8 September 2022 10:59 AM

Sanef calls on IFP to reconsider planned march to City Press offices

8 September 2022 9:46 AM

Foster care an issue as opposition parties reject Children’s Amendment Bill

8 September 2022 8:56 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA