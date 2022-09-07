John Kani reflects on Black Panther and Chadwick Boseman’s passing
South African acting giant John Kani spoke to Refilwe Moloto on how isiXhosa became the official language spoken on Black Panther.
The legendary thespian has over the years shared stages and screens with heavyweight Hollywood actors.
He spoke about his experience of working in the award-winning superhero film Black Panther.
Hollywood works like a military structure, he said.
Kani shared how he suggested to the crew that the people of Wakanda should speak English.
I start saying to my son, according to this script I miss you, I haven’t seen you for a long time… and then I ask we are both from Africa, we are both from Wakanda, I haven’t seen my son for a long time… why would we speak English?John Kani, South African actor, director and playwright
He spoke briefly on the immense outpouring of condolences he received after Chadwick Boseman’s passing due to colon cancer in 2020.
Bosman starred as ‘T'Challa’ or ‘Black Panther’ in the Marvel movie.
Kani has just wrapped up the movie Murder Mystery 2 with Hollywood actress Jennifer Aniston and comedian Adam Sandler.
I received hundreds of condolences I kept explaining he is my son in the storyline…John Kani, South African actor, director and playwright

Source : https://www.facebook.com/TheMarketTheatre/photos/pcb.3253948911326212/3253948384659598/
