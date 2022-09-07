Suspect arrested over execution of 11-year-old boy and his alleged gangster dad
- The suspect is accused of the murder of an alleged Lavender Hill gang leader and his 11-year-old son.
- The pair were shot and killed at their family home on Friday.
- A tracing operation led cops to an address in Cradock Road in Steenberg on Tuesday.
A man accused of killing the leader of the Fast Guns gang and his 11-year-old son is due in court on Wednesday.
The 22-year-old suspect was arrested on Tuesday night after a tracing operation led anti-gang unit cops to an address in Cradock Road in Steenberg on Tuesday.
Cheslin Nelson (42) was gunned down alongside his son, Jordan Brown in Lavender Hill on Friday.
"The case was assigned to the anti-gang unit who worked around the clock to bring the perpetrator of this double murder to book. On Monday evening, the detectives conducted a tracing operation which led them to an address in Cradock Road in Steenberg where a 22-year-old was arrested in the connection with the murder," said Police spokesperson, Wesley Twigg.
RELATED: Reformed gangster explains cycle of violence after Lavender shooting
According to the Daily Voice, the perpetrator was known to Nelson and was a member of the same gang.
Local residents say they fear there will be further violence as rival gangs seek retaliation for the murders.
RELATED: Life on the Cape Flats - one of the most violent places in the world
