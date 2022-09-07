Have you got what it takes to join Cape Town's firefighting crews?





A firefighter prepares to battle a blaze during veld fires in Ocean View. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN

- Would-be firefighters can now apply for the 120 seasonal positions within the City of Cape Town’s Fire & Rescue Service.

- Shortlisted candidates will be required to undertake a compulsory fitness test

Are you fit, healthy and looking to utilise your skills within one of Cape Town's most indispensable services?

Can yoU carry 50 kg over a distance of 100M and do 30 push-ups in under one minute?

If so, why not apply to take up one of 120 seasonal positions within the City of Cape Town’s Fire & Rescue Service?

Seasonal firefighters work alongside permanent staff and were introduced as an EPWP programme in early 2009 to fund the appointment of an initial 40 seasonal firefighters.

So what's required?

Seasonal firefighters are expected to work at least 40 hours a week for the duration of their contract.

Main duties include firefighting , preparing for emergency incidents and creating fire breaks along the urban edge.

The closing date for applications is 19 September 2022.

Click here for details on how to apply

The seasonal firefighters not only increase and strengthen our firefighting capabilities... Alderman JP Smith, Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security - City of Cape Town

Our seasonal recruits are critical to our efforts to protect lives and property during this busy period. Alderman JP Smith, Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security - City of Cape Town

