Have you got what it takes to join Cape Town's firefighting crews?
- Would-be firefighters can now apply for the 120 seasonal positions within the City of Cape Town’s Fire & Rescue Service.
- Shortlisted candidates will be required to undertake a compulsory fitness test
Are you fit, healthy and looking to utilise your skills within one of Cape Town's most indispensable services?
Can yoU carry 50 kg over a distance of 100M and do 30 push-ups in under one minute?
If so, why not apply to take up one of 120 seasonal positions within the City of Cape Town’s Fire & Rescue Service?
Seasonal firefighters work alongside permanent staff and were introduced as an EPWP programme in early 2009 to fund the appointment of an initial 40 seasonal firefighters.
So what's required?
Seasonal firefighters are expected to work at least 40 hours a week for the duration of their contract.
Main duties include firefighting , preparing for emergency incidents and creating fire breaks along the urban edge.
The closing date for applications is 19 September 2022.
Click here for details on how to apply
The seasonal firefighters not only increase and strengthen our firefighting capabilities...Alderman JP Smith, Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security - City of Cape Town
Our seasonal recruits are critical to our efforts to protect lives and property during this busy period.Alderman JP Smith, Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security - City of Cape Town
RELATED:Meet Vuyiseka Arendse, an inspiring CT firefighter featured in a new global film
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_121406216_blaze-fire-flame-texture-background-.html?vti=o8wp1ig8kn87zntssh-1-4
More from Local
Refunds for consumers who return recalled Purity baby powder
Tiger Brands has issued a recall for Purity Essentials baby powder after trace amounts of asbestos were detected in test samples of talc raw material used in the samples.Read More
Suspect arrested over execution of 11-year-old boy and his alleged gangster dad
11-year-old Jordan Brown was killed alongside his father, Cheslin Nelson in Lavender Hill on Friday.Read More
Reformed gangster explains cycle of violence after Lavender Hill shooting
Lester spoke with reformed gangster Allen Reebock, who lost his son to gang violence.Read More
[WATCH] Baby snatched from trolley in a flash - while the mother is right there
“Please always keep your eyes on your children,” warns Barbara Friedman. “You can literally turn away for a second…”Read More
Have a brilliant business idea? Kick-start it with a free business workshop
A series of data-free virtual business workshops are being held, at no cost, for Cape Town's budding entrepreneurs.Read More
'Comedy is a serious business' - Marc Lottering
During his brief pitstop in Cape Town, Marc Lottering took some time out to chat with Cape Talk's Refilwe Moloto about his new comedy show - Uncle Marc, and the comedy business in general.Read More
Bad news for SA Beliebers as Justin Bieber cancels world tour
The Canadian singer says the tour has taken a toll on his health and he needs to 'take a break from touring' for the time being.Read More
Belinda's Back! Whitney Houston tribute singer announces forthcoming CPT show
Belinda Davids is set to wow Cape Town audiences again with a show announced for December at Grand Arena, GrandWest.Read More
Universal access consultations are underway for Muizenberg beachfront upgrade
As the beachfront prepares for a new look, it is important that plans include accessibility changes for all residents to enjoy.Read More