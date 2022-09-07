Is Ethiopia descending into civil war again?

Streaming issues? Report here
Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022 Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Refunds for consumers who return recalled Purity baby powder Tiger Brands has issued a recall for Purity Essentials baby powder after trace amounts of asbestos were detected in test samples o... 7 September 2022 3:46 PM
Have you got what it takes to join Cape Town's firefighting crews? The City of Cape Town's annual recruitment drive aims to strengthen the city’s defences against vegetation fires between November... 7 September 2022 2:37 PM
Suspect arrested over execution of 11-year-old boy and his alleged gangster dad 11-year-old Jordan Brown was killed alongside his father, Cheslin Nelson in Lavender Hill on Friday. 7 September 2022 1:07 PM
View all Local
Zuma's private prosecution of journalist 'a clear abuse of power'- News24 editor Former president Jacob Zuma is launching a private prosecution against state advocate Billy Downer and legal journo Karyn Maughan. 6 September 2022 9:51 PM
'Another govt relief package for SAns not the answer, it's time for big reforms' Cabinet is reportedly debating a relief package to help South Africans weather the storm of rising prices. 6 September 2022 8:32 PM
The Midday Report Express: SAPS responds to calls for Minister Cele's removal Delivered to you every afternoon. 6 September 2022 2:45 PM
View all Politics
Record profits for Discovery, 58% of SA medical aid members now on its scheme Discovery Holdings' results for the year ended 30 June 2022, show profits back to pre-pandemic levels. 7 September 2022 6:52 PM
[LISTEN] 'Our education system – public and private – is failing our children' Even the most expensive schools, in South Africa and abroad, are not futureproofing children. 7 September 2022 3:24 PM
SAA's plea to take over Comair routes reflects major changes in aviation The aviation industry is undergoing great change due to pressures to adapt in a post COVID-19 world. 7 September 2022 9:19 AM
View all Business
[LISTEN] 'Our education system – public and private – is failing our children' Even the most expensive schools, in South Africa and abroad, are not futureproofing children. 7 September 2022 3:24 PM
[LISTEN] Is curry a national dish in SA asks author and foodie Ishay Govender? Award-winning food and travel journalist Ishay Govender graces Cape Talk listeners with a master class on the history of curry. 7 September 2022 2:56 PM
'The cancer has to be a serious competitor to beat me' - Oscar Chalupsky From the water to the oncology ward, Surfski World Champion has never been one to shy away from a challenge. 7 September 2022 2:40 PM
View all Lifestyle
Bavuma to lead Proteas at T20 World Cup, Stubbs named in squad Temba Bavuma is expected to recover in time from the injury that kept him out of the current tour to England and will lead the tea... 6 September 2022 11:40 AM
[LISTEN] Bryan Habana on life after retirement and his new day job Bryan Habana is the cofounder of Paymenow, a platform that gives workers access to earned wages before payday. 5 September 2022 4:28 PM
Gwijo Squad unites diverse rugby supporters in song Gwijo Squad is a group of passionate rugby supporters who aim to facilitate transformation and unity across racial barriers. 5 September 2022 4:00 PM
View all Sport
Bad news for SA Beliebers as Justin Bieber cancels world tour The Canadian singer says the tour has taken a toll on his health and he needs to 'take a break from touring' for the time being. 7 September 2022 11:30 AM
Connie Chiume: Telling SA stories kept me consistent for 45 years Chuime was recognised with the Lifetime Achievement award at the 13th Annual 2022 South Africa Film and Television Awards in Sun C... 5 September 2022 12:26 PM
Your guide to the best Safta-winning local content to stream 'Tali’s Baby Diary', 'Reyka', 'I Am All Girls' and 'Glasshouse' were among the winners at the SAFTAs this weekend. 5 September 2022 11:52 AM
View all Entertainment
Is Ethiopia descending into civil war again? A massacre in Oromia starkly indicates that Ethiopia is back at war with itself, reports The Africa Report’s Jean-Jacques Cornish. 7 September 2022 2:07 PM
Russia buys North Korean artillery as its war in Ukraine grinds on Moscow is throwing military hardware from North Korea into the frontline forces in Ukraine, reports Adam Gilchrist. 7 September 2022 10:55 AM
Truss takes Conservative reins. What can we expect from the British PM-elect? Refilwe spoke to Yossi Mekelberg, professor of International Relations at Chatham House about Liz Truss taking the reins of the Co... 6 September 2022 11:10 AM
View all World
Is Ethiopia descending into civil war again? A massacre in Oromia starkly indicates that Ethiopia is back at war with itself, reports The Africa Report’s Jean-Jacques Cornish. 7 September 2022 2:07 PM
Non-bank finance is key in ESG While micro-finance has its detractors, it has the potential to be a critical part of the ESG investment landscape. 7 September 2022 8:57 AM
Home Affairs says this is the last time Zim visa applications will be extended This means that Zimbabwean nationals have until the 30 June next year to apply. 3 September 2022 11:02 AM
View all Africa
[LISTEN] 'Our education system – public and private – is failing our children' Even the most expensive schools, in South Africa and abroad, are not futureproofing children. 7 September 2022 3:24 PM
Zuma's private prosecution of journalist 'a clear abuse of power'- News24 editor Former president Jacob Zuma is launching a private prosecution against state advocate Billy Downer and legal journo Karyn Maughan. 6 September 2022 9:51 PM
[WATCH] Edible evidence! KFC gives 'fake food inspector' a grilling KFC's fun new campaign may be ripping off detective series, but it's 'authentically South African'. 6 September 2022 8:49 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Africa
fiber_manual_record
World

Is Ethiopia descending into civil war again?

7 September 2022 2:07 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Ethiopia
The Africa Report
Lester Kiewit
Jean-Jacques Cornish
The Morning Review
Oromo Liberation Army
Oromia
Oromos
Amharas

A massacre in Oromia starkly indicates that Ethiopia is back at war with itself, reports The Africa Report’s Jean-Jacques Cornish.

Lester Kiewit interviews The Africa Report’s Jean-Jacques Cornish.

An Ethiopian human rights group is blaming local militia for the massacre of 400 people in the Oromia region.

Many more have been injured in the attacks which also displaced 20 000 people.

Flag of Ethiopia. © Wasan Ritthawon/123rf.com
Flag of Ethiopia. © Wasan Ritthawon/123rf.com

The killings of the ethnic Oromos were retribution for the murder of three ethnic Amharas by the Oromo Liberation Army.

In July, shooters killed hundreds of Amharas.

Last year, hundreds of people were killed in ethnic violence and resultant revenge attacks.

It’s bad news in Ethiopia and I’m very sad to say that because they seemed to be coming around from the Tigray problems.

Jean-Jacques Cornish, The Africa Report

Kiewit interviewed Cornish - scroll up to listen.




7 September 2022 2:07 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Ethiopia
The Africa Report
Lester Kiewit
Jean-Jacques Cornish
The Morning Review
Oromo Liberation Army
Oromia
Oromos
Amharas

More from Africa

Non-bank finance is key in ESG

7 September 2022 8:57 AM

While micro-finance has its detractors, it has the potential to be a critical part of the ESG investment landscape.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi at a media briefing on 25 October 2021. Picture: GCIS.

Home Affairs says this is the last time Zim visa applications will be extended

3 September 2022 11:02 AM

This means that Zimbabwean nationals have until the 30 June next year to apply.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© Dan Magiore/123rf

SA's Aspen strikes 4-vaccine deal with Indian producer after COVID vax letdown

31 August 2022 7:44 PM

Aspen Pharmacare will manufacture four Aspen-branded vaccines for Africa under the agreement with the Serum Institute of India.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Limpopo Department of Health MEC Phophi Ramathuba. Picture: National Department of Health (South Africa)/Facebook.

Zim hospital offers to pay bill of migrant patient rebuked by Limpopo MEC

27 August 2022 11:06 AM

A video of Limpopo Health MEC Phophi Ramathuba berating a Zimbabwean woman for seeking treatment in SA went viral this week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© maksymkapliuk/123rf.com

China forgives debt of 17 African countries

26 August 2022 2:06 PM

The country has previously faced harsh criticism for its lending practices that trap poor countries.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Pixabay

Angolan elections: 'A matter of continuity or a complete change'

24 August 2022 2:32 PM

Former Portuguese colony Angola's elections for a new president and a new national executive got under way on Wednesday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: President Cyril Ramaphosa alongside new US Ambassador to South Africa, Reuben E.Brigety II on 11 August 2022 . Picture: @USEmbassySA/Twitter.

New US ambassador to SA commits to Ubuntu diplomacy

24 August 2022 10:16 AM

Promoting education will be one of the key focus areas for the new US ambassador to South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

National flags of Namibia and South Africa @ sezerozger/123rf.com

Namibia says call to lift fresh produce import ban on SA is 'emotional'

23 August 2022 9:30 PM

Namibia and Botswana have blocked imports of some fresh produce from South Africa 'to protect their own internal economies'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© asphoto777/123rf.com

Oil-rich, youthful Angola votes in its tightest election ever on Wednesday

23 August 2022 3:26 PM

Angola’s youthful voters are threatening the MPLA’s half-a-century grip on power.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How your business can thrive with fibre connectivity, despite loadshedding

22 August 2022 11:34 AM

A Telkom exec outlines the improvements they’ve made to optimize fibre connection to small and medium businesses.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from World

© shahin55/123rf.com

Russia buys North Korean artillery as its war in Ukraine grinds on

7 September 2022 10:55 AM

Moscow is throwing military hardware from North Korea into the frontline forces in Ukraine, reports Adam Gilchrist.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Liz Truss. Picture: facebook.com/LizTrussMP

Truss takes Conservative reins. What can we expect from the British PM-elect?

6 September 2022 11:10 AM

Refilwe spoke to Yossi Mekelberg, professor of International Relations at Chatham House about Liz Truss taking the reins of the Conservative party.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© ankreative/123rf.com

UK economy 'not in a healthy place'. Liz Truss will soon be tested

6 September 2022 11:01 AM

Inflation in the UK is spiralling, seemingly out of control, and the economy is teetering on the brink of recession.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Baltic Sea. Picture: Achim Scholty/Pixabay

Mystery plane - perhaps with nobody flying - crashes into Baltic Sea

5 September 2022 12:06 PM

Manifest, a supernatural drama series on 'Netflix', comes to mind as nobody has produced a plausible explanation yet.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Liz Truss. Picture: facebook.com/LizTrussMP

Liz Truss expected to be named UK's new prime minister

5 September 2022 10:20 AM

On Monday, Britain's Conservative Party's newly elected prime minister will be announced.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Dolly Parton has launched a dog apparel line, of course named Doggy Parton @ buzzfuss/123rf.com

[PICS] Dolly Parton launches pet apparel line, includes faux rhinestone collar

3 September 2022 6:20 PM

The country queen's newly launched line for pets is called, of course, Doggy Parton.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

TikTok video screengrab of emotional support alligator Wally @wallythegator

[VIDEO] Wally, world's only? emotional support gator, makes a splash

3 September 2022 4:22 PM

Wally the emotional support alligator is a TikTok star and helps his human raise funds for a reptile rescue organisation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Copyright : montypeter / 123rf

Records are meant to be broken says youngest person to fly around the world solo

3 September 2022 3:25 PM

Last month, Belgian-British pilot Mack Rutherford became the youngest person to fly solo around the world.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab from video of men experiencing simulated period pain at the Grand Hyatt Kochi Bolgatty on Facebook @cupoflife.net

[VIDEO] Why and HOW are men in India experiencing period pain?

3 September 2022 3:00 PM

A campaign in India aims to tackle taboos around menstruation, using male volunteers. It also promotes the use of menstrual cups.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The incarceration of Muslim Uyghurs is the largest detention of ethnic/religious minorities since World War II. © auuhoo/123rf.com

'Mass-rape, assault and torture' of Muslim Uyghurs happening in China: UN

2 September 2022 2:46 PM

Muslim Uyghurs are systematically persecuted by the Chinese state in tyrannical 're-education' centres.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[WATCH] Baby snatched from trolley in a flash - while the mother is right there

Local

Suspect arrested over execution of 11-year-old boy and his alleged gangster dad

Local

'Now I can relax', says CT street vendor after scooping R86.9m Lotto win

Local

EWN Highlights

Meyiwa murder trial: State's first witness, sgt Thabo Mosia, concludes testimony

7 September 2022 5:40 PM

Children among 15 dead in Uganda landslide

7 September 2022 4:17 PM

Striking Putco bus drivers accuse company of threatening, provoking staff

7 September 2022 4:16 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA