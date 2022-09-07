Is Ethiopia descending into civil war again?
Lester Kiewit interviews The Africa Report’s Jean-Jacques Cornish.
An Ethiopian human rights group is blaming local militia for the massacre of 400 people in the Oromia region.
Many more have been injured in the attacks which also displaced 20 000 people.
The killings of the ethnic Oromos were retribution for the murder of three ethnic Amharas by the Oromo Liberation Army.
In July, shooters killed hundreds of Amharas.
Last year, hundreds of people were killed in ethnic violence and resultant revenge attacks.
It’s bad news in Ethiopia and I’m very sad to say that because they seemed to be coming around from the Tigray problems.Jean-Jacques Cornish, The Africa Report
Kiewit interviewed Cornish - scroll up to listen.
