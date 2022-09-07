[LISTEN] Getting to the bottom of the Anglo-Boer War in SA

Streaming issues? Report here
Deutsche Welle DW logo Deutsche Welle DW logo
DW Hour
00:00 - 01:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of CapeTalk
See full line-up
DW Hour
00:00 - 01:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Goodbye Tsogo Sun - Southern Sun comes full circle with rebrand Bruce Whitfield asks CEO Marcel von Aulock to explain why Southern Sun Hotels have gone full circle on their brand identity. 7 September 2022 9:27 PM
Refunds for consumers who return recalled Purity baby powder Tiger Brands has issued a recall for Purity Essentials baby powder after trace amounts of asbestos were detected in test samples o... 7 September 2022 3:46 PM
Have you got what it takes to join Cape Town's firefighting crews? The City of Cape Town's annual recruitment drive aims to strengthen the city’s defences against vegetation fires between November... 7 September 2022 2:37 PM
View all Local
Zuma's private prosecution of journalist 'a clear abuse of power'- News24 editor Former president Jacob Zuma is launching a private prosecution against state advocate Billy Downer and legal journo Karyn Maughan. 6 September 2022 9:51 PM
'Another govt relief package for SAns not the answer, it's time for big reforms' Cabinet is reportedly debating a relief package to help South Africans weather the storm of rising prices. 6 September 2022 8:32 PM
The Midday Report Express: SAPS responds to calls for Minister Cele's removal Delivered to you every afternoon. 6 September 2022 2:45 PM
View all Politics
Retirement: Tax-free savings account is one of your best investment vehicles Always keep in mind that money received monthly from a retirement or living annuity is income, and therefore taxable. 7 September 2022 9:32 PM
Goodbye Tsogo Sun - Southern Sun comes full circle with rebrand Bruce Whitfield asks CEO Marcel von Aulock to explain why Southern Sun Hotels have gone full circle on their brand identity. 7 September 2022 9:27 PM
Silicon Zanzibar: Island paradise positioning itself as Africa's new tech hub Zanzibar has launched an initiative to attract tech companies and their staff to the island group off the coast of Tanzania. 7 September 2022 8:09 PM
View all Business
[LISTEN] Getting to the bottom of the Anglo-Boer War in SA Beginning in October 1899 and ending in May 1902, the South African War is one of the country's most definitive historical moments... 7 September 2022 7:03 PM
[LISTEN] 'Our education system – public and private – is failing our children' Even the most expensive schools, in South Africa and abroad, are not futureproofing children. 7 September 2022 3:24 PM
[LISTEN] Is curry a national dish in SA asks author and foodie Ishay Govender? Award-winning food and travel journalist Ishay Govender graces Cape Talk listeners with a master class on the history of curry. 7 September 2022 2:56 PM
View all Lifestyle
Bavuma to lead Proteas at T20 World Cup, Stubbs named in squad Temba Bavuma is expected to recover in time from the injury that kept him out of the current tour to England and will lead the tea... 6 September 2022 11:40 AM
[LISTEN] Bryan Habana on life after retirement and his new day job Bryan Habana is the cofounder of Paymenow, a platform that gives workers access to earned wages before payday. 5 September 2022 4:28 PM
Gwijo Squad unites diverse rugby supporters in song Gwijo Squad is a group of passionate rugby supporters who aim to facilitate transformation and unity across racial barriers. 5 September 2022 4:00 PM
View all Sport
Bad news for SA Beliebers as Justin Bieber cancels world tour The Canadian singer says the tour has taken a toll on his health and he needs to 'take a break from touring' for the time being. 7 September 2022 11:30 AM
Connie Chiume: Telling SA stories kept me consistent for 45 years Chuime was recognised with the Lifetime Achievement award at the 13th Annual 2022 South Africa Film and Television Awards in Sun C... 5 September 2022 12:26 PM
Your guide to the best Safta-winning local content to stream 'Tali’s Baby Diary', 'Reyka', 'I Am All Girls' and 'Glasshouse' were among the winners at the SAFTAs this weekend. 5 September 2022 11:52 AM
View all Entertainment
Is Ethiopia descending into civil war again? A massacre in Oromia starkly indicates that Ethiopia is back at war with itself, reports The Africa Report’s Jean-Jacques Cornish. 7 September 2022 2:07 PM
Russia buys North Korean artillery as its war in Ukraine grinds on Moscow is throwing military hardware from North Korea into the frontline forces in Ukraine, reports Adam Gilchrist. 7 September 2022 10:55 AM
Truss takes Conservative reins. What can we expect from the British PM-elect? Refilwe spoke to Yossi Mekelberg, professor of International Relations at Chatham House about Liz Truss taking the reins of the Co... 6 September 2022 11:10 AM
View all World
Is Ethiopia descending into civil war again? A massacre in Oromia starkly indicates that Ethiopia is back at war with itself, reports The Africa Report’s Jean-Jacques Cornish. 7 September 2022 2:07 PM
Non-bank finance is key in ESG While micro-finance has its detractors, it has the potential to be a critical part of the ESG investment landscape. 7 September 2022 8:57 AM
Home Affairs says this is the last time Zim visa applications will be extended This means that Zimbabwean nationals have until the 30 June next year to apply. 3 September 2022 11:02 AM
View all Africa
[LISTEN] 'Our education system – public and private – is failing our children' Even the most expensive schools, in South Africa and abroad, are not futureproofing children. 7 September 2022 3:24 PM
Zuma's private prosecution of journalist 'a clear abuse of power'- News24 editor Former president Jacob Zuma is launching a private prosecution against state advocate Billy Downer and legal journo Karyn Maughan. 6 September 2022 9:51 PM
[WATCH] Edible evidence! KFC gives 'fake food inspector' a grilling KFC's fun new campaign may be ripping off detective series, but it's 'authentically South African'. 6 September 2022 8:49 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

[LISTEN] Getting to the bottom of the Anglo-Boer War in SA

7 September 2022 7:03 PM
by Devon Thomas
Tags:
Anglo Boer War
South African War

Beginning in October 1899 and ending in May 1902, the South African War is one of the country's most definitive historical moments.

Relebogile Mabotja spoke to emeritus professor at the University of Stellenbosch, Albert Grundlingh, about the history of the South African War.

Also known as the Boer War, Second Boer War, or the Anglo-Boer War, the war was between Great Britain and two Afrikaner republics, resulting in the British victory.

The British had the upper hand over the Afrikaner republics having a total military strength of nearly 500,000 men in Southern Africa.

Comparatively, Afrikaner republics could only rally no more than 88,000 men.

Over 500,000 British soldiers came to South Africa. Against them, there were 88, 000 boer soldiers who could be mustered. Not all of them went to war but those are men that were at the age where they could be called up.

Professor Albert Grundlingh  -Emeritus professor at the University of Stellenbosch

There were [88, 000] people who were eligible men to be called up. Of those, about at least 25,000 to 40,000 deserted [the war]. So, you were left with half the force at one point. It became even more depleted towards the end when only 17,000 boers were in the veldt when peace was concluded in May 1902.

Retrospectively, the British-Afrikaner war provided a foretaste of warfare fought with breach-loading rifles and machine guns which would come to characterize World War I.

Scroll up for the full interview.


This article first appeared on 702 : [LISTEN] Getting to the bottom of the Anglo-Boer War in SA




7 September 2022 7:03 PM
by Devon Thomas
Tags:
Anglo Boer War
South African War

More from Lifestyle

@ 56405205/123rf.com

Retirement: Tax-free savings account is one of your best investment vehicles

7 September 2022 9:32 PM

Always keep in mind that money received monthly from a retirement or living annuity is income, and therefore taxable.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Tsogo Sun rebrands back to Southern Sun, logo from Facebook @SouthernSunHotels

Goodbye Tsogo Sun - Southern Sun comes full circle with rebrand

7 September 2022 9:27 PM

Bruce Whitfield asks CEO Marcel von Aulock to explain why Southern Sun Hotels have gone full circle on their brand identity.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Tiger Brands has recalled the Purity Essentials Baby Powder. Picture: @TigerBrands/Twitter

Purity baby powder recall: 'A batch-specific issue, but production suspended'

7 September 2022 7:53 PM

Tiger Brands has recalled baby powder products containing talc after trace levels of asbestos were detected in test samples.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© Cathy Yeulet/123rf.com

[LISTEN] 'Our education system – public and private – is failing our children'

7 September 2022 3:24 PM

Even the most expensive schools, in South Africa and abroad, are not futureproofing children.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[LISTEN] Is curry a national dish in SA asks author and foodie Ishay Govender?

7 September 2022 2:56 PM

Award-winning food and travel journalist Ishay Govender graces Cape Talk listeners with a master class on the history of curry.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

After receiving his cancer diagnosis, Oscar Chalupsky became inspired to write his memoire No Retreat, No Surrender with sports journalist Graham Spence. Picture: @OscarChalupsky/Twitter

'The cancer has to be a serious competitor to beat me' - Oscar Chalupsky

7 September 2022 2:40 PM

From the water to the oncology ward, Surfski World Champion has never been one to shy away from a challenge.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Legendary actor John Kani. Picture: The Market Theatre/Facebook

John Kani reflects on Black Panther and Chadwick Boseman’s passing

7 September 2022 2:28 PM

He spoke about his experience of working in the award-winning superhero film 'Black Panther'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Producer and composer of Hollywood films like 'The Lion King', Lebo M. Picture: Supplied.

Lebo M partners with Primedia to help SA artists take hold of the music industry

7 September 2022 12:41 PM

"The entire system was not set up for music," said musical icon and ‘Lion King’ composer, Lebohang ‘Lebo M’ Morake.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA national treasure, Sandra Prinsloo. Picture: @CapeTalk/Twitter

Iconic actress Sandra Prinsloo on her career: 'I've been extremely fortunate'

7 September 2022 12:00 PM

Sandra Prinsloo is a veteran South African actress, performer and director.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Former miss SA Jo-Ann Strauss. Picture: Facebook.com/Joann Strauss.

Former Miss SA Jo-Ann Strauss shares her secret to career longevity

7 September 2022 10:35 AM

South African model and media entrepreneur Jo-Ann Strauss has through the ages come into the spotlight and made it her home.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[WATCH] Baby snatched from trolley in a flash - while the mother is right there

Local

Suspect arrested over execution of 11-year-old boy and his alleged gangster dad

Local

'Now I can relax', says CT street vendor after scooping R86.9m Lotto win

Local

EWN Highlights

Purity baby powder recall: 'A batch-specific issue, but production suspended'

7 September 2022 7:53 PM

Meyiwa murder trial: State's first witness, sgt Thabo Mosia, concludes testimony

7 September 2022 5:40 PM

Children among 15 dead in Uganda landslide

7 September 2022 4:17 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA