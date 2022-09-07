



Pippa Hudson spoke to former Surfski champion Oscar Chalupsky about his impressive paddling career, his new book and his battle with cancer.

Chalupsky is a multiple Surfski world championship winner.

In 2019 he was diagnosed with terminal cancer and given only six months to live.

After receiving his cancer diagnosis, Oscar Chalupsky became inspired to write his memoire No Retreat, No Surrender with sports journalist Graham Spence. Picture: @OscarChalupsky/Twitter

Chalupsky grew up watching his father paddle and as a young he played a number of different sports before trying out surfski.

He began competing on the life-saving circuit at only 14-years-old and has 12 Molokai Surfski World Championship wins with his latest coming at the age of 49, which is the win he said he is most proud of.

In 2019 he was diagnosed with multiple myeloma - a cancer for which there is no cure, and given only six months to live.

My wife was very upset, I was not that upset, I thought you know I’ve done so much with my life… I did not worry, I said, listen, at least we’ve got six months and I carried on. Oscar Chalupsky, former Surfski champion

After receiving the diagnosis, he became inspired to write his memoire No Retreat, No Surrender with sports journalist Graham Spence.

Incredibly Chalupsky is still here to tell the tales of his victories three years later and still lives to fight every day.

He said that while he knows there is no cure for him, his goal is just to live long enough to raise enough money to give to charities to research this cancer and hopefully find a cure one day.

The cancer has to be a serious competitor to beat me. Oscar Chalupsky, former Surfski champion

Whatever challenge may face him, Chalupsky has proven that he is not afraid of anything and can achieve whatever he sets his mind to.

Listen to the audio above for more.