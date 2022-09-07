'The cancer has to be a serious competitor to beat me' - Oscar Chalupsky

Streaming issues? Report here
Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022 Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Refunds for consumers who return recalled Purity baby powder Tiger Brands has issued a recall for Purity Essentials baby powder after trace amounts of asbestos were detected in test samples o... 7 September 2022 3:46 PM
Have you got what it takes to join Cape Town's firefighting crews? The City of Cape Town's annual recruitment drive aims to strengthen the city’s defences against vegetation fires between November... 7 September 2022 2:37 PM
Suspect arrested over execution of 11-year-old boy and his alleged gangster dad 11-year-old Jordan Brown was killed alongside his father, Cheslin Nelson in Lavender Hill on Friday. 7 September 2022 1:07 PM
View all Local
Zuma's private prosecution of journalist 'a clear abuse of power'- News24 editor Former president Jacob Zuma is launching a private prosecution against state advocate Billy Downer and legal journo Karyn Maughan. 6 September 2022 9:51 PM
'Another govt relief package for SAns not the answer, it's time for big reforms' Cabinet is reportedly debating a relief package to help South Africans weather the storm of rising prices. 6 September 2022 8:32 PM
The Midday Report Express: SAPS responds to calls for Minister Cele's removal Delivered to you every afternoon. 6 September 2022 2:45 PM
View all Politics
Record profits for Discovery, 58% of SA medical aid members now on its scheme Discovery Holdings' results for the year ended 30 June 2022, show profits back to pre-pandemic levels. 7 September 2022 6:52 PM
[LISTEN] 'Our education system – public and private – is failing our children' Even the most expensive schools, in South Africa and abroad, are not futureproofing children. 7 September 2022 3:24 PM
SAA's plea to take over Comair routes reflects major changes in aviation The aviation industry is undergoing great change due to pressures to adapt in a post COVID-19 world. 7 September 2022 9:19 AM
View all Business
[LISTEN] 'Our education system – public and private – is failing our children' Even the most expensive schools, in South Africa and abroad, are not futureproofing children. 7 September 2022 3:24 PM
[LISTEN] Is curry a national dish in SA asks author and foodie Ishay Govender? Award-winning food and travel journalist Ishay Govender graces Cape Talk listeners with a master class on the history of curry. 7 September 2022 2:56 PM
'The cancer has to be a serious competitor to beat me' - Oscar Chalupsky From the water to the oncology ward, Surfski World Champion has never been one to shy away from a challenge. 7 September 2022 2:40 PM
View all Lifestyle
Bavuma to lead Proteas at T20 World Cup, Stubbs named in squad Temba Bavuma is expected to recover in time from the injury that kept him out of the current tour to England and will lead the tea... 6 September 2022 11:40 AM
[LISTEN] Bryan Habana on life after retirement and his new day job Bryan Habana is the cofounder of Paymenow, a platform that gives workers access to earned wages before payday. 5 September 2022 4:28 PM
Gwijo Squad unites diverse rugby supporters in song Gwijo Squad is a group of passionate rugby supporters who aim to facilitate transformation and unity across racial barriers. 5 September 2022 4:00 PM
View all Sport
Bad news for SA Beliebers as Justin Bieber cancels world tour The Canadian singer says the tour has taken a toll on his health and he needs to 'take a break from touring' for the time being. 7 September 2022 11:30 AM
Connie Chiume: Telling SA stories kept me consistent for 45 years Chuime was recognised with the Lifetime Achievement award at the 13th Annual 2022 South Africa Film and Television Awards in Sun C... 5 September 2022 12:26 PM
Your guide to the best Safta-winning local content to stream 'Tali’s Baby Diary', 'Reyka', 'I Am All Girls' and 'Glasshouse' were among the winners at the SAFTAs this weekend. 5 September 2022 11:52 AM
View all Entertainment
Is Ethiopia descending into civil war again? A massacre in Oromia starkly indicates that Ethiopia is back at war with itself, reports The Africa Report’s Jean-Jacques Cornish. 7 September 2022 2:07 PM
Russia buys North Korean artillery as its war in Ukraine grinds on Moscow is throwing military hardware from North Korea into the frontline forces in Ukraine, reports Adam Gilchrist. 7 September 2022 10:55 AM
Truss takes Conservative reins. What can we expect from the British PM-elect? Refilwe spoke to Yossi Mekelberg, professor of International Relations at Chatham House about Liz Truss taking the reins of the Co... 6 September 2022 11:10 AM
View all World
Is Ethiopia descending into civil war again? A massacre in Oromia starkly indicates that Ethiopia is back at war with itself, reports The Africa Report’s Jean-Jacques Cornish. 7 September 2022 2:07 PM
Non-bank finance is key in ESG While micro-finance has its detractors, it has the potential to be a critical part of the ESG investment landscape. 7 September 2022 8:57 AM
Home Affairs says this is the last time Zim visa applications will be extended This means that Zimbabwean nationals have until the 30 June next year to apply. 3 September 2022 11:02 AM
View all Africa
[LISTEN] 'Our education system – public and private – is failing our children' Even the most expensive schools, in South Africa and abroad, are not futureproofing children. 7 September 2022 3:24 PM
Zuma's private prosecution of journalist 'a clear abuse of power'- News24 editor Former president Jacob Zuma is launching a private prosecution against state advocate Billy Downer and legal journo Karyn Maughan. 6 September 2022 9:51 PM
[WATCH] Edible evidence! KFC gives 'fake food inspector' a grilling KFC's fun new campaign may be ripping off detective series, but it's 'authentically South African'. 6 September 2022 8:49 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

'The cancer has to be a serious competitor to beat me' - Oscar Chalupsky

7 September 2022 2:40 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Surfski
Oscar Chalupsky

From the water to the oncology ward, Surfski World Champion has never been one to shy away from a challenge.

Pippa Hudson spoke to former Surfski champion Oscar Chalupsky about his impressive paddling career, his new book and his battle with cancer.

  • Chalupsky is a multiple Surfski world championship winner.

  • In 2019 he was diagnosed with terminal cancer and given only six months to live.

After receiving his cancer diagnosis, Oscar Chalupsky became inspired to write his memoire No Retreat, No Surrender with sports journalist Graham Spence. Picture: @OscarChalupsky/Twitter
After receiving his cancer diagnosis, Oscar Chalupsky became inspired to write his memoire No Retreat, No Surrender with sports journalist Graham Spence. Picture: @OscarChalupsky/Twitter

Chalupsky grew up watching his father paddle and as a young he played a number of different sports before trying out surfski.

He began competing on the life-saving circuit at only 14-years-old and has 12 Molokai Surfski World Championship wins with his latest coming at the age of 49, which is the win he said he is most proud of.

In 2019 he was diagnosed with multiple myeloma - a cancer for which there is no cure, and given only six months to live.

My wife was very upset, I was not that upset, I thought you know I’ve done so much with my life… I did not worry, I said, listen, at least we’ve got six months and I carried on.

Oscar Chalupsky, former Surfski champion

After receiving the diagnosis, he became inspired to write his memoire No Retreat, No Surrender with sports journalist Graham Spence.

Incredibly Chalupsky is still here to tell the tales of his victories three years later and still lives to fight every day.

He said that while he knows there is no cure for him, his goal is just to live long enough to raise enough money to give to charities to research this cancer and hopefully find a cure one day.

The cancer has to be a serious competitor to beat me.

Oscar Chalupsky, former Surfski champion

Whatever challenge may face him, Chalupsky has proven that he is not afraid of anything and can achieve whatever he sets his mind to.

Listen to the audio above for more.




7 September 2022 2:40 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Surfski
Oscar Chalupsky

More from Lifestyle

© Cathy Yeulet/123rf.com

[LISTEN] 'Our education system – public and private – is failing our children'

7 September 2022 3:24 PM

Even the most expensive schools, in South Africa and abroad, are not futureproofing children.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[LISTEN] Is curry a national dish in SA asks author and foodie Ishay Govender?

7 September 2022 2:56 PM

Award-winning food and travel journalist Ishay Govender graces Cape Talk listeners with a master class on the history of curry.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Legendary actor John Kani. Picture: The Market Theatre/Facebook

John Kani reflects on Black Panther and Chadwick Boseman’s passing

7 September 2022 2:28 PM

He spoke about his experience of working in the award-winning superhero film 'Black Panther'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Producer and composer of Hollywood films like 'The Lion King', Lebo M. Picture: Supplied.

Lebo M partners with Primedia to help SA artists take hold of the music industry

7 September 2022 12:41 PM

"The entire system was not set up for music," said musical icon and ‘Lion King’ composer, Lebohang ‘Lebo M’ Morake.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA national treasure, Sandra Prinsloo. Picture: @CapeTalk/Twitter

Iconic actress Sandra Prinsloo on her career: 'I've been extremely fortunate'

7 September 2022 12:00 PM

Sandra Prinsloo is a veteran South African actress, performer and director.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Former miss SA Jo-Ann Strauss. Picture: Facebook.com/Joann Strauss.

Former Miss SA Jo-Ann Strauss shares her secret to career longevity

7 September 2022 10:35 AM

South African model and media entrepreneur Jo-Ann Strauss has through the ages come into the spotlight and made it her home.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Craig Lucas. Picture: facebook.com/craigdlucas

Craig Lucas on COVID-19's impact on musicians: 'You have to be self-sustaining"

7 September 2022 10:17 AM

Craig Lucas is a South African musician who won the second season of 'The Voice SA' in 2017.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Wanderlust Wednesday: Kam'Bati River Resort

7 September 2022 9:54 AM

Nestled over a mountain near the beautiful town of Swellendam lies Kam’Bati River Resort, an absolute haven of glamping luxury. It's situated on an Overberg farm called Jubileeskraal, just where the Sonderendriver and Breede River marry.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab from KFC PI Diaries campaign

[WATCH] Edible evidence! KFC gives 'fake food inspector' a grilling

6 September 2022 8:49 PM

KFC's fun new campaign may be ripping off detective series, but it's 'authentically South African'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© phonlamaiphoto/123rf.com

2041: Artificial Intelligence will make aspects of life unrecognisable

6 September 2022 3:56 PM

Artificial Intelligence will in 20 years’ time be the defining societal development across the world.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[WATCH] Baby snatched from trolley in a flash - while the mother is right there

Local

Suspect arrested over execution of 11-year-old boy and his alleged gangster dad

Local

'Now I can relax', says CT street vendor after scooping R86.9m Lotto win

Local

EWN Highlights

Meyiwa murder trial: State's first witness, sgt Thabo Mosia, concludes testimony

7 September 2022 5:40 PM

Children among 15 dead in Uganda landslide

7 September 2022 4:17 PM

Striking Putco bus drivers accuse company of threatening, provoking staff

7 September 2022 4:16 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA