'The cancer has to be a serious competitor to beat me' - Oscar Chalupsky
Pippa Hudson spoke to former Surfski champion Oscar Chalupsky about his impressive paddling career, his new book and his battle with cancer.
-
Chalupsky is a multiple Surfski world championship winner.
-
In 2019 he was diagnosed with terminal cancer and given only six months to live.
Chalupsky grew up watching his father paddle and as a young he played a number of different sports before trying out surfski.
He began competing on the life-saving circuit at only 14-years-old and has 12 Molokai Surfski World Championship wins with his latest coming at the age of 49, which is the win he said he is most proud of.
In 2019 he was diagnosed with multiple myeloma - a cancer for which there is no cure, and given only six months to live.
My wife was very upset, I was not that upset, I thought you know I’ve done so much with my life… I did not worry, I said, listen, at least we’ve got six months and I carried on.Oscar Chalupsky, former Surfski champion
After receiving the diagnosis, he became inspired to write his memoire No Retreat, No Surrender with sports journalist Graham Spence.
Incredibly Chalupsky is still here to tell the tales of his victories three years later and still lives to fight every day.
He said that while he knows there is no cure for him, his goal is just to live long enough to raise enough money to give to charities to research this cancer and hopefully find a cure one day.
The cancer has to be a serious competitor to beat me.Oscar Chalupsky, former Surfski champion
Whatever challenge may face him, Chalupsky has proven that he is not afraid of anything and can achieve whatever he sets his mind to.
Listen to the audio above for more.
More from Lifestyle
[LISTEN] 'Our education system – public and private – is failing our children'
Even the most expensive schools, in South Africa and abroad, are not futureproofing children.Read More
[LISTEN] Is curry a national dish in SA asks author and foodie Ishay Govender?
Award-winning food and travel journalist Ishay Govender graces Cape Talk listeners with a master class on the history of curry.Read More
John Kani reflects on Black Panther and Chadwick Boseman’s passing
He spoke about his experience of working in the award-winning superhero film 'Black Panther'.Read More
Lebo M partners with Primedia to help SA artists take hold of the music industry
"The entire system was not set up for music," said musical icon and ‘Lion King’ composer, Lebohang ‘Lebo M’ Morake.Read More
Iconic actress Sandra Prinsloo on her career: 'I've been extremely fortunate'
Sandra Prinsloo is a veteran South African actress, performer and director.Read More
Former Miss SA Jo-Ann Strauss shares her secret to career longevity
South African model and media entrepreneur Jo-Ann Strauss has through the ages come into the spotlight and made it her home.Read More
Craig Lucas on COVID-19's impact on musicians: 'You have to be self-sustaining"
Craig Lucas is a South African musician who won the second season of 'The Voice SA' in 2017.Read More
Wanderlust Wednesday: Kam'Bati River Resort
Nestled over a mountain near the beautiful town of Swellendam lies Kam’Bati River Resort, an absolute haven of glamping luxury. It's situated on an Overberg farm called Jubileeskraal, just where the Sonderendriver and Breede River marry.Read More
[WATCH] Edible evidence! KFC gives 'fake food inspector' a grilling
KFC's fun new campaign may be ripping off detective series, but it's 'authentically South African'.Read More