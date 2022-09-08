World of pain for Health Squared members, despite a break for high-risk patients
Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler gives Bruce Whitfield an update on the situation for badly let-down Health Squared members.
- Health Squared members have been badly let down after the company announced a liquidation decision and the regulatory body failed to get them migrated to other medical aids
- A High Court order over the weekend gives some high-risk patients a reprieve for another month, but the definition is vague says Wendy Knowler
Over the weekend, the High Court in Johannesburg granted the collapsed Health Squared medical scheme leave to apply for voluntary liquidation on September 27.
A reprieve of sorts was granted to certain high-risk patients, although the definition is particularly vague reports Wendy Knowler.
(For more detail, read "Health Squared: A month’s reprieve for the most vulnerable, costly catches for some joining other medical schemes")
Thanks to an affidavit by the SA Nephrology Society, at least 54 people who are on dialysis will be allowed cover until the end of September, along with kidney transplant patients.
RELATED: Health Squared collapse: Council talking to other schemes re migrating members
Health Squared had initially announced that it would not cover claims after 31 August, affecting almost 24 000 members and beneficiaries.
An attempt by regulatory body the Council for Medical Schemes (CMS) to migrate the scheme's members to other medical aids, failed.
PRESS RELEASE: Despite the best intentions for the migration of Health Squared medical scheme members without waiting periods or underwriting, no agreement could be reached.— Council for Medical Schemes (@CMSCares4u) August 31, 2022
Read here: https://t.co/NnFVasgKS8
The turn of events has led to all manner of hideous scenarios, says Knowler.
"It's a mess!"
I was speaking to people in end-stage renal failure... one case of a woman going to dialysis four times a week. What do you do now? If you go onto a new scheme they impose a waiting period; how is that going to work?Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist
Now you're on your own - the cover stops. You go to collect your medication at a pharmacy on the 1st of September and it's 'sorry, we need a cash payment'.Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist
One poor chap was undergoing a bone marrow transplant... in the middle of it with zero immunity... and the hospital, following instructions, said you've either got to ship out to a government hospital or you've got to pay. His wife had to come up with R48 000 to keep him in the hospital!Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist
On top of all this, there are health service providers who didn't know about the court order she says.
"...so Dischem, for example... wasn't letting Health Squared members claim on the fund for their medication... even those in that reprieve bracket... But how would they know who qualifies, in the absence of any information?"
Scroll to the top of the article to listen to Knowler's update
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/saengsuriya13/saengsuriya132009/saengsuriya13200900033/154528976-the-specialist-are-checking-continuous-renal-replacement-therapy-equipment-and-injection-pump-and-he.jpg
More from Business
Golden visas: 'They don't guarantee citizenship and are usually over-priced'
SA is a popular market to promote investing money abroad (usually in a property) to obtain residence in another country.Read More
A 'perfect storm' for Sanlam - floods, power cuts result in more claims
Sanlam has reported an 8% drop in earnings for the first half of the year.Read More
SA's bank balance slips into the red as imports outweigh exports, dividends flow
It's the first current account deficit recorded for South Africa since the second quarter of 2020.Read More
[LISTEN] Who are the 'amaphelas'?
The 'amaphelas' offer relatively inexpensive and comfortable transportation, mostly in sedans.Read More
Vladimir Putin mocks the West, vows to continue the war in Ukraine
The Russian President on Wednesday slammed sanctions at an economic forum in Vladivostok and punted a new world order.Read More
Sanctions threaten the world, and don’t work against Russia – Vladimir Putin
Sanctions and a proposed gas price cap by the European Union have Vladimir Putin hot under the collar.Read More
Retirement: Tax-free savings account is one of your best investment vehicles
Always keep in mind that money received monthly from a retirement or living annuity is income, and therefore taxable.Read More
Goodbye Tsogo Sun - Southern Sun comes full circle with rebrand
Bruce Whitfield asks CEO Marcel von Aulock to explain why Southern Sun Hotels have gone full circle on their brand identity.Read More
Silicon Zanzibar: Island paradise positioning itself as Africa's new tech hub
Zanzibar has launched an initiative to attract tech companies and their staff to the island group off the coast of Tanzania.Read More
More from Local
SA's bank balance slips into the red as imports outweigh exports, dividends flow
It's the first current account deficit recorded for South Africa since the second quarter of 2020.Read More
[LISTEN] Who are the 'amaphelas'?
The 'amaphelas' offer relatively inexpensive and comfortable transportation, mostly in sedans.Read More
Jesse Clegg announces the passing of his wife Dani
Clegg's wife was diagnosed with cancer in 2021 and he said she fought with courage and grace until the end.Read More
Help support legendary SA musician Steve Newman
As a member of the group Tananas, Newman and his band took the music industry by storm in the 1970s and have taken their signature sound to the world stage for more than 40 years.Read More
Rugby World Cup Sevens road closures
These are the road closures for the eighth edition of the Rugby World Cup Sevens.Read More
Cape Town authors' event rounds off National Book Week in Tokai this weekend
The event at Tokai Library on Saturday will give readers the chance to meet their favorite local authors.Read More
Suspects in the fatal stabbing, hijacking of Dixies owner still at large
Nyanga police have registered a murder and hijacking case for investigation following the fatal stabbing of Ben Tuzee on Tuesday.Read More
He's no chicken! He's a marathon running rooster, and he needs your support!
Ross Dold will be attempting to break a Guinness World record while running in a chicken costume in the Sanlam Cape Town Marathon.Read More
Hawks on mission to rearrest bogus doctors who fled
Do you know the whereabouts of these men? If so, the Hawks want to hear from you.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Golden visas: 'They don't guarantee citizenship and are usually over-priced'
SA is a popular market to promote investing money abroad (usually in a property) to obtain residence in another country.Read More
GALLERY: The life and times of late Britain's Queen Elizabeth II
Queen Elizabeth II was the longest-serving female monarch in history.Read More
Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II under medical supervision: Buckingham Palace
In a short statement, the palace said: “Following further evaluation this morning, The Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision."Read More
How to prep for Sanlam Cape Town Marathon with Virgin Active (non-members too)
As the Sanlam Cape Town Marathon is just 38 Days away, Virgin Active comes to the rescue for preparations.Read More
'We need more trans-visibility' - Zoey Black
Lester Kiewit spoke with Zoey Black, a transgender woman, YouTuber, filmmaker and human rights activist.Read More
More than just Fyn - Cape Town eatery listed among world's best
The Parliament Street eatery has been listed 37th on the World’s 50 Best Restaurants list.Read More
Retirement: Tax-free savings account is one of your best investment vehicles
Always keep in mind that money received monthly from a retirement or living annuity is income, and therefore taxable.Read More
Goodbye Tsogo Sun - Southern Sun comes full circle with rebrand
Bruce Whitfield asks CEO Marcel von Aulock to explain why Southern Sun Hotels have gone full circle on their brand identity.Read More
Purity baby powder recall: 'A batch-specific issue, but production suspended'
Tiger Brands has recalled baby powder products containing talc after trace levels of asbestos were detected in test samples.Read More
More from Opinion
Golden visas: 'They don't guarantee citizenship and are usually over-priced'
SA is a popular market to promote investing money abroad (usually in a property) to obtain residence in another country.Read More
MANDY WIENER: Buckle up Shamila, the airplane is about to come under fire
The National Director of Public Prosecutions could well be navigating the plane through an onslaught of attacks to discredit her.Read More
[LISTEN] 'Our education system – public and private – is failing our children'
Even the most expensive schools, in South Africa and abroad, are not futureproofing children.Read More
Zuma's private prosecution of journalist 'a clear abuse of power'- News24 editor
Former president Jacob Zuma is launching a private prosecution against state advocate Billy Downer and legal journo Karyn Maughan.Read More
[WATCH] Edible evidence! KFC gives 'fake food inspector' a grilling
KFC's fun new campaign may be ripping off detective series, but it's 'authentically South African'.Read More
2041: Artificial Intelligence will make aspects of life unrecognisable
Artificial Intelligence will in 20 years’ time be the defining societal development across the world.Read More
The euro is toast, the pound pummeled – but the rand is holding the line
Europe is facing a frigid winter without Russian gas supplies, while the war in Ukraine grinds on.Read More
Should SA ban scrap metal exports to curb cable theft?
A ban would probably not do much to curb cable theft as it may contravene international trade regulations.Read More
5 Tips to recover from a bad investment or stock market loss
Petri Redelinghuys (Herenya Capital Advisors) shares invaluable advice on how to make better decisions after losing money.Read More