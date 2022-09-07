Goodbye Tsogo Sun - Southern Sun comes full circle with rebrand
- Southern Sun became Tsogo Sun, and now it's rebranding again as Southern Sun
- Southern Sun Hotels CEO Marcel von Aulock explains the move on The Money Show
Southern Sun Hotels became known as Tsogo Sun Hotels almost a decade ago - now it's to be called Southern Sun again.
The hotel group notified shareholders the rebranding had been approved in August.
From 7 September, it has announced, the company will retain history and commence trading under the new name on the JSE.
On The Money Show, Bruce Whitfield asks now-Southern Sun Hotels CEO Marcel von Aulock, why the brand has gone full circle on its identity.
It is a complicated backstory.
We listed in 2011 via a reverse listing when we took over Gold Reef and we rebranded to Tsogo Sun, the whole group, at that time... that was trying to unify Gold Reef Casino, Tsogo Casino and the Southern Sun Group.Marcel von Aulock, CEO - Southern Sun Hotels
In 2019 we unbundled from the gaming business and listed the hotel business separately... As if you didn't have enough confusion you now had two listed Tsogo Suns... Now we're taking the hotel business back to Southern Suns.Marcel von Aulock, CEO - Southern Sun Hotels
The heritage of Southern Sun in South Africa stretches back almost six decades, to around 1965.
Then Southern Sun created Sun International... so these amalgamations and spinouts are not that new.Marcel von Aulock, CEO - Southern Sun Hotels
Von Aulock says they are also also rebranding Sandton Towers in Johannesburg from Inter-Continental Sandton.
The changes are part of the restructuring the team did during the COVID crisis.
Our corporate brand is now Southern Sun again, and then we operate the hotels under individual brands such as Southern Sun Garden Court... chain brands... The de luxe properties have their own identity.Marcel von Aulock, CEO - Southern Sun Hotels
Von Aulock reports that Southern Sun is also seeing a rebound in tourism "but has been coming from the base of zero."
As a hotel group we are probably trading in the high 40s, starting to get to the early 50s... We're pretty optimistic about the summer; we think foreigners are going to come despite high airline prices."
Scroll to the top of the article to listen to the interview
Source : https://www.facebook.com/SouthernSunHotels/photos/a.445398652816/10150639012162817
More from Business
Retirement: Tax-free savings account is one of your best investment vehicles
Always keep in mind that money received monthly from a retirement or living annuity is income, and therefore taxable.Read More
Silicon Zanzibar: Island paradise positioning itself as Africa's new tech hub
Zanzibar has launched an initiative to attract tech companies and their staff to the island group off the coast of Tanzania.Read More
Purity baby powder recall: 'A batch-specific issue, but production suspended'
Tiger Brands has recalled baby powder products containing talc after trace levels of asbestos were detected in test samples.Read More
After two decades, SA's privacy and transparency laws are ready for action
It may have taken a long time, but citizens can expect better protection nowRead More
Record profits for Discovery, 58% of SA medical aid members now on its scheme
Discovery Holdings' results for the year ended 30 June 2022, show profits back to pre-pandemic levels.Read More
[LISTEN] 'Our education system – public and private – is failing our children'
Even the most expensive schools, in South Africa and abroad, are not futureproofing children.Read More
SAA's plea to take over Comair routes reflects major changes in aviation
The aviation industry is undergoing great change due to pressures to adapt in a post COVID-19 world.Read More
Non-bank finance is key in ESG
While micro-finance has its detractors, it has the potential to be a critical part of the ESG investment landscape.Read More
What SA's shrinking tax base means for the economy
The annual Tax Indaba was held on Monday, where many issues relating to tax were discussed.Read More
More from Local
Purity baby powder recall: 'A batch-specific issue, but production suspended'
Tiger Brands has recalled baby powder products containing talc after trace levels of asbestos were detected in test samples.Read More
Refunds for consumers who return recalled Purity baby powder
Tiger Brands has issued a recall for Purity Essentials baby powder after trace amounts of asbestos were detected in test samples of talc raw material used in the samples.Read More
Have you got what it takes to join Cape Town's firefighting crews?
The City of Cape Town's annual recruitment drive aims to strengthen the city’s defences against vegetation fires between November and April.Read More
Suspect arrested over execution of 11-year-old boy and his alleged gangster dad
11-year-old Jordan Brown was killed alongside his father, Cheslin Nelson in Lavender Hill on Friday.Read More
Reformed gangster explains cycle of violence after Lavender Hill shooting
Lester spoke with reformed gangster Allen Reebock, who lost his son to gang violence.Read More
[WATCH] Baby snatched from trolley in a flash - while the mother is right there
“Please always keep your eyes on your children,” warns Barbara Friedman. “You can literally turn away for a second…”Read More
Have a brilliant business idea? Kick-start it with a free business workshop
A series of data-free virtual business workshops are being held, at no cost, for Cape Town's budding entrepreneurs.Read More
'Comedy is a serious business' - Marc Lottering
During his brief pitstop in Cape Town, Marc Lottering took some time out to chat with Cape Talk's Refilwe Moloto about his new comedy show - Uncle Marc, and the comedy business in general.Read More
Bad news for SA Beliebers as Justin Bieber cancels world tour
The Canadian singer says the tour has taken a toll on his health and he needs to 'take a break from touring' for the time being.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Retirement: Tax-free savings account is one of your best investment vehicles
Always keep in mind that money received monthly from a retirement or living annuity is income, and therefore taxable.Read More
Purity baby powder recall: 'A batch-specific issue, but production suspended'
Tiger Brands has recalled baby powder products containing talc after trace levels of asbestos were detected in test samples.Read More
[LISTEN] Getting to the bottom of the Anglo-Boer War in SA
Beginning in October 1899 and ending in May 1902, the South African War is one of the country's most definitive historical moments.Read More
[LISTEN] 'Our education system – public and private – is failing our children'
Even the most expensive schools, in South Africa and abroad, are not futureproofing children.Read More
[LISTEN] Is curry a national dish in SA asks author and foodie Ishay Govender?
Award-winning food and travel journalist Ishay Govender graces Cape Talk listeners with a master class on the history of curry.Read More
'The cancer has to be a serious competitor to beat me' - Oscar Chalupsky
From the water to the oncology ward, Surfski World Champion has never been one to shy away from a challenge.Read More
John Kani reflects on Black Panther and Chadwick Boseman’s passing
He spoke about his experience of working in the award-winning superhero film 'Black Panther'.Read More
Lebo M partners with Primedia to help SA artists take hold of the music industry
"The entire system was not set up for music," said musical icon and ‘Lion King’ composer, Lebohang ‘Lebo M’ Morake.Read More
Iconic actress Sandra Prinsloo on her career: 'I've been extremely fortunate'
Sandra Prinsloo is a veteran South African actress, performer and director.Read More