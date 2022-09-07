Record profits for Discovery, 58% of SA medical aid members now on its scheme

Streaming issues? Report here
Goodbye Tsogo Sun - Southern Sun comes full circle with rebrand Bruce Whitfield asks CEO Marcel von Aulock to explain why Southern Sun Hotels have gone full circle on their brand identity. 7 September 2022 9:27 PM
Refunds for consumers who return recalled Purity baby powder Tiger Brands has issued a recall for Purity Essentials baby powder after trace amounts of asbestos were detected in test samples o... 7 September 2022 3:46 PM
Have you got what it takes to join Cape Town's firefighting crews? The City of Cape Town's annual recruitment drive aims to strengthen the city's defences against vegetation fires between November... 7 September 2022 2:37 PM
Zuma's private prosecution of journalist 'a clear abuse of power'- News24 editor Former president Jacob Zuma is launching a private prosecution against state advocate Billy Downer and legal journo Karyn Maughan. 6 September 2022 9:51 PM
'Another govt relief package for SAns not the answer, it's time for big reforms' Cabinet is reportedly debating a relief package to help South Africans weather the storm of rising prices. 6 September 2022 8:32 PM
The Midday Report Express: SAPS responds to calls for Minister Cele's removal Delivered to you every afternoon. 6 September 2022 2:45 PM
Retirement: Tax-free savings account is one of your best investment vehicles Always keep in mind that money received monthly from a retirement or living annuity is income, and therefore taxable. 7 September 2022 9:32 PM
Goodbye Tsogo Sun - Southern Sun comes full circle with rebrand Bruce Whitfield asks CEO Marcel von Aulock to explain why Southern Sun Hotels have gone full circle on their brand identity. 7 September 2022 9:27 PM
Silicon Zanzibar: Island paradise positioning itself as Africa's new tech hub Zanzibar has launched an initiative to attract tech companies and their staff to the island group off the coast of Tanzania. 7 September 2022 8:09 PM
[LISTEN] Getting to the bottom of the Anglo-Boer War in SA Beginning in October 1899 and ending in May 1902, the South African War is one of the country's most definitive historical moments... 7 September 2022 7:03 PM
[LISTEN] 'Our education system – public and private – is failing our children' Even the most expensive schools, in South Africa and abroad, are not futureproofing children. 7 September 2022 3:24 PM
[LISTEN] Is curry a national dish in SA asks author and foodie Ishay Govender? Award-winning food and travel journalist Ishay Govender graces Cape Talk listeners with a master class on the history of curry. 7 September 2022 2:56 PM
Bavuma to lead Proteas at T20 World Cup, Stubbs named in squad Temba Bavuma is expected to recover in time from the injury that kept him out of the current tour to England and will lead the tea... 6 September 2022 11:40 AM
[LISTEN] Bryan Habana on life after retirement and his new day job Bryan Habana is the cofounder of Paymenow, a platform that gives workers access to earned wages before payday. 5 September 2022 4:28 PM
Gwijo Squad unites diverse rugby supporters in song Gwijo Squad is a group of passionate rugby supporters who aim to facilitate transformation and unity across racial barriers. 5 September 2022 4:00 PM
Bad news for SA Beliebers as Justin Bieber cancels world tour The Canadian singer says the tour has taken a toll on his health and he needs to 'take a break from touring' for the time being. 7 September 2022 11:30 AM
Connie Chiume: Telling SA stories kept me consistent for 45 years Chuime was recognised with the Lifetime Achievement award at the 13th Annual 2022 South Africa Film and Television Awards in Sun C... 5 September 2022 12:26 PM
Your guide to the best Safta-winning local content to stream 'Tali's Baby Diary', 'Reyka', 'I Am All Girls' and 'Glasshouse' were among the winners at the SAFTAs this weekend. 5 September 2022 11:52 AM
Is Ethiopia descending into civil war again? A massacre in Oromia starkly indicates that Ethiopia is back at war with itself, reports The Africa Report's Jean-Jacques Cornish. 7 September 2022 2:07 PM
Russia buys North Korean artillery as its war in Ukraine grinds on Moscow is throwing military hardware from North Korea into the frontline forces in Ukraine, reports Adam Gilchrist. 7 September 2022 10:55 AM
Truss takes Conservative reins. What can we expect from the British PM-elect? Refilwe spoke to Yossi Mekelberg, professor of International Relations at Chatham House about Liz Truss taking the reins of the Co... 6 September 2022 11:10 AM
Is Ethiopia descending into civil war again? A massacre in Oromia starkly indicates that Ethiopia is back at war with itself, reports The Africa Report's Jean-Jacques Cornish. 7 September 2022 2:07 PM
Non-bank finance is key in ESG While micro-finance has its detractors, it has the potential to be a critical part of the ESG investment landscape. 7 September 2022 8:57 AM
Home Affairs says this is the last time Zim visa applications will be extended This means that Zimbabwean nationals have until the 30 June next year to apply. 3 September 2022 11:02 AM
[LISTEN] 'Our education system – public and private – is failing our children' Even the most expensive schools, in South Africa and abroad, are not futureproofing children. 7 September 2022 3:24 PM
Zuma's private prosecution of journalist 'a clear abuse of power'- News24 editor Former president Jacob Zuma is launching a private prosecution against state advocate Billy Downer and legal journo Karyn Maughan. 6 September 2022 9:51 PM
[WATCH] Edible evidence! KFC gives 'fake food inspector' a grilling KFC's fun new campaign may be ripping off detective series, but it's 'authentically South African'. 6 September 2022 8:49 PM
Record profits for Discovery, 58% of SA medical aid members now on its scheme

7 September 2022 6:52 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Adrian Gore
Discovery
Discovery Health
Discovery Limited
health insurance
discovery bank
company results

Discovery Holdings' results for the year ended 30 June 2022, show profits back to pre-pandemic levels.

Bruce Whitfield interviews Adrian Gore, founder and Group CEO of Discovery Limited.

- Discovery Holdings has posted strong results overall for the year ended 30 June 2022, with profits back to pre-pandemic levels

- 58 out of every 100 medical scheme members in South Africa are now with Discovery

Discovery Group offices in Sandton. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
Discovery Group offices in Sandton. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN

Discovery Holdings has posted strong results overall for the year ended 30 June 2022, with profits back to pre-pandemic levels.

Profit for the financial year increased by 70% to R5 479 million.

Headline earnings per share were up 74% to 792.4 cents per share.

The organisation’s drive for growth manifested through Discovery Bank and in the ongoing evolution of its global healthcare model, notably with the establishment of Amplify Health. In addition, the Vitality Shared-value business model continued to demonstrate its relevance and ability to deliver value to clients...

Discovery

Still, the Group decided not to declare an ordinary dividend.

"The group has decided to continue our policy of not paying a dividend at this stage, I think our rationale is strong" said CEO Adrian Gore.

RELATED: A fantastic 6 months for Discovery, but no dividend as Covid risk persists - CEO

"We are in a COVID period and it is not clear that this period is over."

58 out of every 100 people on a medical scheme in South Africa are now with Discovery.

In conversation with Bruce Whitfield, Gore says the scale of this business is such that Discovery needs to be manage it very carefully. He describes it as a social responsibility

We feel convinced that Discovery Health is remarkably well-managed... doing what it does throughout the pandemic... That's the only way to ensure success and continuity.

Adrian Gore, Founder and Group CEO - Discovery Limited

Discovery Bank lost just under R1 billion during its financial year, but Gore says this is very much in line with expectations - "We went into the bank knowing the scale of capital it would take to build it."

Discovery Bank is operating within budget, in fact slightly ahead of budget... The actual performance of the Bank and the scale and all the dynamics point to us breaking even as we thought we would... It's been of the highlights of the last two years in the evolution of Discovery...

Adrian Gore, Founder and Group CEO - Discovery Limited

The critical thing of starting a bank - and very few have succeeded - is the ability to get people to join a bank and use it as a primary bank account. We're seeing that 74% of people joining Discovery Bank are active and primary account holders.

Adrian Gore, Founder and Group CEO - Discovery Limited

57% of our client base weren't Discovery members before, so the fear that we might only appeal to Discovery members is actually not happening... These dynamics point to the ability to continue to grow.

Adrian Gore, Founder and Group CEO - Discovery Limited

Scroll up to listen to the interview with the Discovery CEO




Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
