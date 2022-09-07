Record profits for Discovery, 58% of SA medical aid members now on its scheme





Bruce Whitfield interviews Adrian Gore, founder and Group CEO of Discovery Limited.

Discovery Group offices in Sandton. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN

Discovery Holdings has posted strong results overall for the year ended 30 June 2022, with profits back to pre-pandemic levels.

Profit for the financial year increased by 70% to R5 479 million.

Headline earnings per share were up 74% to 792.4 cents per share.

The organisation’s drive for growth manifested through Discovery Bank and in the ongoing evolution of its global healthcare model, notably with the establishment of Amplify Health. In addition, the Vitality Shared-value business model continued to demonstrate its relevance and ability to deliver value to clients... Discovery

Still, the Group decided not to declare an ordinary dividend.

"The group has decided to continue our policy of not paying a dividend at this stage, I think our rationale is strong" said CEO Adrian Gore.

"We are in a COVID period and it is not clear that this period is over."

58 out of every 100 people on a medical scheme in South Africa are now with Discovery.

In conversation with Bruce Whitfield, Gore says the scale of this business is such that Discovery needs to be manage it very carefully. He describes it as a social responsibility

We feel convinced that Discovery Health is remarkably well-managed... doing what it does throughout the pandemic... That's the only way to ensure success and continuity. Adrian Gore, Founder and Group CEO - Discovery Limited

Discovery Bank lost just under R1 billion during its financial year, but Gore says this is very much in line with expectations - "We went into the bank knowing the scale of capital it would take to build it."

Discovery Bank is operating within budget, in fact slightly ahead of budget... The actual performance of the Bank and the scale and all the dynamics point to us breaking even as we thought we would... It's been of the highlights of the last two years in the evolution of Discovery... Adrian Gore, Founder and Group CEO - Discovery Limited

The critical thing of starting a bank - and very few have succeeded - is the ability to get people to join a bank and use it as a primary bank account. We're seeing that 74% of people joining Discovery Bank are active and primary account holders. Adrian Gore, Founder and Group CEO - Discovery Limited

57% of our client base weren't Discovery members before, so the fear that we might only appeal to Discovery members is actually not happening... These dynamics point to the ability to continue to grow. Adrian Gore, Founder and Group CEO - Discovery Limited

