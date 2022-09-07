[LISTEN] 'Our education system – public and private – is failing our children'





Kiewit interviews Joel Kaplan, founder of Thought Africa.

In 2019, there were 23,796 public schools and 2,000 private schools for almost 12.5 million students

That number has grown since then, particularly with the popularity of online or “hybrid” schools, while home-schooling is also gaining acceptance.

Public and private education has failed in South Africa, argues Joel Kaplan, who's the founder of Thought Africa, an organisation that helps children develop thinking skills for jobs that do not yet exist.

Kaplan said schooling, not only in South Africa but everywhere, needs to change.

It’s a global problem… education systems are predicated on the Industrial Revolution… Joel Kaplan, founder - Thought Africa

Teachers and schools are no longer required to transfer knowledge… A school needs to provide a safe environment for students to explore what they’re passionate about… Soft skills… social skills… it’s not just about developing knowledge… Joel Kaplan, founder - Thought Africa

Kaplan added that artificial intelligence would replace many jobs but would never fully replace human imagination and creativity.

There will never be a soul… Joel Kaplan, founder - Thought Africa

Kaplan is against segregating students by age and believes universities lack practicality.

