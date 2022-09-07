Refunds for consumers who return recalled Purity baby powder
Pippa Hudson spoke to consumer journalist Wendy Knowler about the reason for and impact of this recall.
-
The recall impacts the 100g, 200g and 400g baby powder packs
-
Consumers can return the product to any retailer that stocks the product from Thursday.
Asbestos is a natural mineral that has been thought to be carcinogenic and there are existing lawsuits for other brands known to have asbestos in their baby powder.
Trace amounts of this mineral were detected in a batch of talc powder used as a raw material in the Purity Essential baby powder.
In response, Tiger Brands has recalled the 100g, 200g and 400g pack sizes.
Consumers who have the product have been encouraged to return it and according to Knowler, they will receive a cash refund or coupon from Thursday.
As with every recall they are encouraging customers who do have this product at home to return it to the nearest supermarket, wholesaler or pharmacy outlet. It does not have to be the one you brought it from, and you will get a cash refund or coupon from the 8th of September.Wendy Knowler, consumer journalist
The recall does not affect the baby cornstarch powder which is a part of the same range.
If anyone would like more information on the recall they can find it on the Purity website.
Listen to the audio above for more.
Source : @TigerBrands/Twitter
