Ink or sink: Can you be fired for having visible tattoos?
John Maytham spoke to the director in the employment law practice at Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr, Hugo Pienaar, on whether visible tattoos were grounds for job dismissals.
However, there are still some prevailing opinions that tattoos could be a marker of gangsterism - particularly in the professional environment.
Employees are sometimes pressured to comply with implicit rules where they feel the need to cover up any visible tattoos.
So, does having a tattoo reinforce grounds for job dismissal or employment rejection?
In short: no.
According to Pienaar, the South African Constitution has various rights that protect you from discrimination.
This includes forms of identity expression like tattoos.
South Africa also protects employees from discrimination in the workplace with the Employment Equity Act.
If it's proven that the dismissal was based on discrimination, employers may be liable to pay the employee up to two years of income compensation.
If you dismiss on account of a form of unfair discrimination, then, there's the Section 187 of the Labour Relations Act - which will impact on your remedies and may lead to 24 months' compensation.Hugo Pienaar, director in the employment law practice - Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr
Scroll up for the full interview.
More from Local
Victory for women as CoCT ordered to change discriminatory housing policy
The City of Cape Town has been ordered by the Equality Court to amend its housing policy, deemed exclusionary and discriminatory towards women.Read More
COVID-19 orphaned 146,000 children in South Africa: 'A trail of destruction'
South Africa has one of the highest rates of caregiver loss due to COVID-19 in the world, data on excess mortality shows.Read More
Quiet Quitting is about bad bosses not bad employees
It’s a philosophy that champions prioritising your wellbeing to avoid worker burnout.Read More
Another cop killed in Cape Town - Hawks investigate murder of off-duty officer
It has been a deadly few months for members of the South African Police Service in the Western Cape.Read More
The big stink about Milnerton Lagoon
Refilwe Moloto spoke to Caroline Marx of #ReThinkTheStink Facebook group about the issue.Read More
Could the orange airbus be back in the sky?
Refilwe Moloto speaks to aviation expert, Phuthego Mojapele about the status of Mango Airlines rescue deal.Read More
RAF and Discovery headed for legal showdown over compensation policy
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Eyewitness News journalist Bernadette Wicks about the case around the Road Accident Fund's contentious new policy to stop paying out past medical expenses.Read More
Tourism sector on its knees over permit backlog
Due to administrative failures by government in issuing permits to transport operators, the industry is struggling to stay afloat.Read More
SA's high rate of FASD largely due to ignorance - FARR SA
Africa Melane is joined by Dr Leana Olivier, CEO at Foundation For Alcohol Related Research to talk about how consuming alcohol affects unborn babies.Read More