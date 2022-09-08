Ink or sink: Can you be fired for having visible tattoos?





John Maytham spoke to the director in the employment law practice at Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr, Hugo Pienaar, on whether visible tattoos were grounds for job dismissals.

However, there are still some prevailing opinions that tattoos could be a marker of gangsterism - particularly in the professional environment.

Employees are sometimes pressured to comply with implicit rules where they feel the need to cover up any visible tattoos.

So, does having a tattoo reinforce grounds for job dismissal or employment rejection?

In short: no.

According to Pienaar, the South African Constitution has various rights that protect you from discrimination.

This includes forms of identity expression like tattoos.

South Africa also protects employees from discrimination in the workplace with the Employment Equity Act.

If it's proven that the dismissal was based on discrimination, employers may be liable to pay the employee up to two years of income compensation.

If you dismiss on account of a form of unfair discrimination, then, there's the Section 187 of the Labour Relations Act - which will impact on your remedies and may lead to 24 months' compensation. Hugo Pienaar, director in the employment law practice - Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr

