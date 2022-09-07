Purity baby powder recall: 'A batch-specific issue, but production suspended'
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Noel Doyle, CEO of Tiger Brands.
- Tiger Brands recalled Purity and Elizabeth Anne baby powder products containing talc on Wednesday
- The company said the move was a precautionary measure after trace levels of asbestos were detected in test samples
The withdrawal does not affect Purity Essentials Baby cornstarch powder or any other baby care products under the Purity brand.
See the list of recalled products below:
With some testing we carried out we got back the result that there were trace quantities in this raw material and we decided to respond to that with the precautionary recall... This is the first time... Our previous testing of this raw material gave the all clear.Noel Doyle, CEO - Tiger Brands
Doyle concurs that the event was probably a result of cross contamination as talc and asbestos can occur close to each other underground.
Talc is a clay mineral, and occasionally it can be mined in areas that are proximate to where there's the presence of asbestos. We think, although we don't know for sure, that is the issue here.Noel Doyle, CEO - Tiger Brands
We did receive with this batch a clean certificate of analysis... but unfortunately we had this test result and we've had to respond to it quickly and comprehensively by recalling everything that's in the market.Noel Doyle, CEO - Tiger Brands
Tiger Brands has suspended production of the affected products, but a final decision about continued production will be made in the coming weeks.
Doyle notes that the company already has a baby powder product in the market with a corn starch base.
RELATED: Refunds for consumers who return recalled Purity baby powder
He says the test that revealed the contaminated batch was not done in response to the publicity around Johnson & Johnson's recent decision to pull its talc-based baby powder globally, in 2023.
That company has faced lawsuits around claims it is hiding cancer risks tied to this product.
Doyle does not believe there is a historical issue affecting talc-based powders over the decades.
"There's certainly no evidence that we have that we've had contaminated products previously."
For more information visit the Purity website or call 0860 004 755.
RELATED: Tiger Brands recalls R650 million of canned goods – 9% of annual production
Scroll up for the audio of the interview with Doyle
Source : @TigerBrands/Twitter
