Take a deep breath: The future of COVID-19 vaccines could be inhaled





John Maytham spoke to Jonny Peter, a professor from the University of Cape Town's Lung Institute, about the research South Africa is doing with the same technology.

South Africa is conducting medical trials for an inhaled COVID-19 vaccine .

This style of vaccine could potentially provide more durable immunity.

© belchonock/123rf.com

The inhaled vaccine would be taken by the patient using an inhaler and would work as a top-up protection for people who have previously been vaccinated.

With the current vaccine, the immunity wears off too quickly, especially with the constantly evolving variants.

The hope is that this new type of vaccine will improve mucosal immunity and provide stronger and longer-lasting immunity.

The hope or the promise of this generation of vaccines is they could protect you from infection and that they could produce durable immunity, protecting you also against new variants. Jonny Peter, professor from UCT's Lung institute

The research in South Africa is in its phase three trial and should produce results after October, said Peter.

The vaccine would require two doses taken one month apart.

