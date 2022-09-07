After two decades, SA's privacy and transparency laws are ready for action

Streaming issues? Report here
Deutsche Welle DW logo Deutsche Welle DW logo
DW Hour
00:00 - 01:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 04:50
Health Feature: Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Dr Leana Olivier - CEO at Foundation For Alcohol Related Research
Today at 05:10
PUTCO Strike follow up
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Sizwe Pamla - National spokesperson at COSATU
Sizwe Pamla - Spokesperson at COSATU
Sizwe Pamla- National spokesperson for Cosatu.
Today at 05:50
Cricket: Proteas vs England Third Test
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
David Midgeley - Cricket Commentator at 1WorldSR
Today at 06:10
Interview: Tourism charter operators on their knees over permit backlog
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Fiona Brooke-Leggatt - Chairperson at Private Charter Passenger Association (PCPA)
Today at 06:25
Milnerton Lagoon and the stink - update
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Caroline Marx - Group Admin at Rethink the Stink - Facebook Group
Today at 06:40
Trendspotting Thursday : Quiet Quitting
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Kirsty Bisset - Managing Director at Have You Heard
Today at 07:07
THE LEAD: Why the Road Accident Fund is being dragged to court for its new policy
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Bernadette Wicks
Today at 07:20
Where is the R10.5 billion bailout for SAA? - and why is the Takatso Consortium so quiet?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Phuthego Mojapele - Aviation Analyst at ...
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Abdullah vs. City of Cape Town goes to court
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Seehaam Samaai, Director of the Women’s Legal Centre
Today at 08:21
Emerging Economies - Focus on India
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Dilip Menon - Professor of History in the International Relations Department at Wits University
Today at 09:20
Who are the Amaphela's
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Mr. Dumisani Qwebe
Today at 09:40
Dino Expo Opens. But Australians, and some Capetonians still waiting for refunds
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Today at 10:05
DW Bonn explores news & views from Germany
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Helen Seeney
Today at 10:15
We need more trans-visibility: Zoey Black
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Zoey Black
Today at 11:05
Benefit concert for Steve Newman at the Baxter
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Steve Newman
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of CapeTalk
See full line-up
DW Hour
00:00 - 01:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Goodbye Tsogo Sun - Southern Sun comes full circle with rebrand Bruce Whitfield asks CEO Marcel von Aulock to explain why Southern Sun Hotels have gone full circle on their brand identity. 7 September 2022 9:27 PM
Refunds for consumers who return recalled Purity baby powder Tiger Brands has issued a recall for Purity Essentials baby powder after trace amounts of asbestos were detected in test samples o... 7 September 2022 3:46 PM
Have you got what it takes to join Cape Town's firefighting crews? The City of Cape Town's annual recruitment drive aims to strengthen the city’s defences against vegetation fires between November... 7 September 2022 2:37 PM
View all Local
Zuma's private prosecution of journalist 'a clear abuse of power'- News24 editor Former president Jacob Zuma is launching a private prosecution against state advocate Billy Downer and legal journo Karyn Maughan. 6 September 2022 9:51 PM
'Another govt relief package for SAns not the answer, it's time for big reforms' Cabinet is reportedly debating a relief package to help South Africans weather the storm of rising prices. 6 September 2022 8:32 PM
The Midday Report Express: SAPS responds to calls for Minister Cele's removal Delivered to you every afternoon. 6 September 2022 2:45 PM
View all Politics
Retirement: Tax-free savings account is one of your best investment vehicles Always keep in mind that money received monthly from a retirement or living annuity is income, and therefore taxable. 7 September 2022 9:32 PM
Goodbye Tsogo Sun - Southern Sun comes full circle with rebrand Bruce Whitfield asks CEO Marcel von Aulock to explain why Southern Sun Hotels have gone full circle on their brand identity. 7 September 2022 9:27 PM
Silicon Zanzibar: Island paradise positioning itself as Africa's new tech hub Zanzibar has launched an initiative to attract tech companies and their staff to the island group off the coast of Tanzania. 7 September 2022 8:09 PM
View all Business
[LISTEN] Getting to the bottom of the Anglo-Boer War in SA Beginning in October 1899 and ending in May 1902, the South African War is one of the country's most definitive historical moments... 7 September 2022 7:03 PM
[LISTEN] 'Our education system – public and private – is failing our children' Even the most expensive schools, in South Africa and abroad, are not futureproofing children. 7 September 2022 3:24 PM
[LISTEN] Is curry a national dish in SA asks author and foodie Ishay Govender? Award-winning food and travel journalist Ishay Govender graces Cape Talk listeners with a master class on the history of curry. 7 September 2022 2:56 PM
View all Lifestyle
Bavuma to lead Proteas at T20 World Cup, Stubbs named in squad Temba Bavuma is expected to recover in time from the injury that kept him out of the current tour to England and will lead the tea... 6 September 2022 11:40 AM
[LISTEN] Bryan Habana on life after retirement and his new day job Bryan Habana is the cofounder of Paymenow, a platform that gives workers access to earned wages before payday. 5 September 2022 4:28 PM
Gwijo Squad unites diverse rugby supporters in song Gwijo Squad is a group of passionate rugby supporters who aim to facilitate transformation and unity across racial barriers. 5 September 2022 4:00 PM
View all Sport
Bad news for SA Beliebers as Justin Bieber cancels world tour The Canadian singer says the tour has taken a toll on his health and he needs to 'take a break from touring' for the time being. 7 September 2022 11:30 AM
Connie Chiume: Telling SA stories kept me consistent for 45 years Chuime was recognised with the Lifetime Achievement award at the 13th Annual 2022 South Africa Film and Television Awards in Sun C... 5 September 2022 12:26 PM
Your guide to the best Safta-winning local content to stream 'Tali’s Baby Diary', 'Reyka', 'I Am All Girls' and 'Glasshouse' were among the winners at the SAFTAs this weekend. 5 September 2022 11:52 AM
View all Entertainment
Is Ethiopia descending into civil war again? A massacre in Oromia starkly indicates that Ethiopia is back at war with itself, reports The Africa Report’s Jean-Jacques Cornish. 7 September 2022 2:07 PM
Russia buys North Korean artillery as its war in Ukraine grinds on Moscow is throwing military hardware from North Korea into the frontline forces in Ukraine, reports Adam Gilchrist. 7 September 2022 10:55 AM
Truss takes Conservative reins. What can we expect from the British PM-elect? Refilwe spoke to Yossi Mekelberg, professor of International Relations at Chatham House about Liz Truss taking the reins of the Co... 6 September 2022 11:10 AM
View all World
Is Ethiopia descending into civil war again? A massacre in Oromia starkly indicates that Ethiopia is back at war with itself, reports The Africa Report’s Jean-Jacques Cornish. 7 September 2022 2:07 PM
Non-bank finance is key in ESG While micro-finance has its detractors, it has the potential to be a critical part of the ESG investment landscape. 7 September 2022 8:57 AM
Home Affairs says this is the last time Zim visa applications will be extended This means that Zimbabwean nationals have until the 30 June next year to apply. 3 September 2022 11:02 AM
View all Africa
[LISTEN] 'Our education system – public and private – is failing our children' Even the most expensive schools, in South Africa and abroad, are not futureproofing children. 7 September 2022 3:24 PM
Zuma's private prosecution of journalist 'a clear abuse of power'- News24 editor Former president Jacob Zuma is launching a private prosecution against state advocate Billy Downer and legal journo Karyn Maughan. 6 September 2022 9:51 PM
[WATCH] Edible evidence! KFC gives 'fake food inspector' a grilling KFC's fun new campaign may be ripping off detective series, but it's 'authentically South African'. 6 September 2022 8:49 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business

After two decades, SA's privacy and transparency laws are ready for action

7 September 2022 7:15 PM
by Colin Cullis
Tags:
Digital technology
BusinessUnusual

It may have taken a long time, but citizens can expect better protection now

The Information regulator adds teeth to two laws that strengthen South Africa’s democracy and institutions that are created to protect it.

  • Ensuring access to information held by the state and in set cases 3rd parties
  • Ensuring your privacy can be protected

PAIA - Promotion of Access to Information Act 2 of 2000

It was set out in Section 32 of the Constitution that “Everyone has the right of access to any information held by the state; and any information that is held by another person and that is required for the exercise or protection of any rights.”

Access to state information is included in many established democracies, but South Africa goes further than many in also allowing access from others if it is justified to protect your rights.

The intention was set in 1996, it was created in 2000 but if you had to ask ten random people about submitting a Section 32 report, you are likely to maybe get one in ten to say they know and do submit the annual report. The 2022 report is due on 9 September. All business are required to submit them.

It is a pity that it often requires a PAIA request to get access to some information and then equally bad that it may still require a court to get it enforced.

Each time it is used though, it will make that institution more weary about not supplying the info as it will only bring more attention to the issue thanks to what has become known as the Barbara Streisand effect.

A key case for PAIA and the right to vote compelled political parties to declare their donors that give more than R100 000. It was a Constitutional Court challenge using PAIA and the right to vote to have Parliament update the Electoral Code to require disclosures.

The Information Regulator covers some of the roles that were previously part of the Human Rights Commission and it is good that there is a focus on getting access to information while protecting individuals's privacy.

POPIA - Protection of Personal Information Act, 2013

A very broad subject so it took a long time to draft the law and as long to fully activate it. It now places South Africa in good company with countries that have also put protection in place. The final elements were enacted last year so now we can begin to see how the cases are improving on privacy.

Many may still be unsure what can and can’t be included of personal information for capture, processing, storage and sharing, and what would and would not need consent.

The simplified version would say anything that would allow you to identify someone, names, ID numbers, addresses, etc would need consent to collect and justification for storing and certainly sharing. Social media accounts and more generic info like the make of car you drive may be less of an issue if the driver's person info is not known or disclosed. A significant case in January this year related to the Department of Basic Education saying they would no longer allow the matric results to be published as had been done in previous years following POPI coming into effect.

The Information Regulator, Pansy Tlakula agreed that if the publication disclosed personal information it would require consent. The department would not be able to get consent so quickly and would not be able to remove the results of those that did not consent that they opted to only make the results available at the school.

There were many fair arguments made for and against allowing it to be published, in the end it was taken to court to resolve.

The court applied a common sense approach that allowed all the results to be published using the matric exam number and the result, only the student would know the number and so the results could be both public and protect the matrics’ privacy.

There will be more cases like this but probably not on such a big scale.

An important case opened by the regulator relates to the sharing of names and addresses of the women that were raped in Krugerdorp recently. Someone at SAPS had sent the details via WhatsApp and that message was then forwarded and shared publicly.

SAPS was asked who and why the message was composed and who forwarded it to those that shared it publicly. They did not get a response and so have now been issued with a summons.

This is a specific incident that affects the women involved directly, however there are more common breaches that affect many of us and in ways we are not even sure how much and for how long. These are data breaches.

Companies would have been embarrassed and probably blackmailed too following a breach, but did not do much for those actually affected.

The law now allows for a fine up to R10 million and 10 years in jail for a serious breach although I am not aware of any convictions yet.

The real challenge remains simply ensuring everyone understands what info may be collected and more importantly shared as well as acted on without consent. It is going to be a burden for most businesses to get right, but it is the right thing to do. The recently launched portals make creating your manuals, submitting your reports and registering information officers easier.

Companies can still buy contact info. If you were unsure about what consent you gave, they would now need to show that consent more explicitly. For companies that are willing to take the risk you will still get spam emails and messages. Bulk sending emails without the option for an opt out is getting more difficult and email filters are getting better at filtering them out.

We will need a few big fines to get the message across better.

There will also be those who are only too keen to rely on POPI to not say anything, a municipality recently said it could not share the qualification of its electricians as it would affect their POPI rights which is not true unless there were so few staff that sharing it would allow you to identify them purely by their qualification.

Progress is not guaranteed and rarely in a straight line, but having these laws in place will go a long way to protecting us from the abuses of the past and hopefully from some that are still to come.


This article first appeared on 702 : After two decades, SA's privacy and transparency laws are ready for action




7 September 2022 7:15 PM
by Colin Cullis
Tags:
Digital technology
BusinessUnusual

More from Business Unusual

© alphaspirit / 123rf.com

Where to do your best work is up for debate, how to decide is getting better

31 August 2022 7:15 PM

Some managers just don’t trust remote work, is it about the work or the manager?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© Elnur / 123rf.com

Three entrepreneurs and what they reflect about tech innovation

24 August 2022 7:15 PM

Technology does not change the world, people do. Three stories about their impact.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A water atlas for potential pumped water locations in South Africa. © data.gov.au

Eskom's best option for a battery may be the oldest

17 August 2022 7:15 PM

A dihydrogen monoxide battery might be just what we need

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© kanawatth/123rf.com

Big tech is working on our issue with passwords - they plan to get rid of them

10 August 2022 7:15 PM

No one will miss passwords, but it does not mean no more work to stay secure.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: @Meta/Twitter

Mark Zuckerberg is not happy just going to space he is heading to the metaverse

3 August 2022 7:15 PM

The question is how much it will cost and who will join.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ rvlsoft/123rf.com

Car subscriptions and microtransactions

27 July 2022 7:15 PM

The recent reaction to paying a subscription for heated car seats is part of a larger trend

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© moovstock/123rf.com

Will Elon Musk be able to delete his tweet to buy Twitter?

20 July 2022 7:15 PM

The billionaire has changed his mind about buying the social media company, but he may have to anyway

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© Alexander Podshivalov / 123rf.com

Duty Free - a history to make any entrepreneur smile

13 July 2022 7:15 PM

The story of duty free shopping is the story of spotting a gap and filling it

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: A 3D graphical representation of a spherical-shaped measles virus particle. Picture: CDC Public Health Image Library.

A cancer treatment that hopefully goes viral

15 June 2022 7:15 PM

A cancer treatment that uses a virus to target and infect cancer cells

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Electric Nissan e-NV200 van on display at the International Motor Show for Commercial Vehicles ©jvdwolf/123RF.COM

Electric vehicles are coming whether Eskom is ready or not

8 June 2022 7:15 PM

South Africa might be behind on the electric vehicle transformation, but things are beginning to change.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[WATCH] Baby snatched from trolley in a flash - while the mother is right there

Local

Suspect arrested over execution of 11-year-old boy and his alleged gangster dad

Local

'Now I can relax', says CT street vendor after scooping R86.9m Lotto win

Local

EWN Highlights

Purity baby powder recall: 'A batch-specific issue, but production suspended'

7 September 2022 7:53 PM

Meyiwa murder trial: State's first witness, sgt Thabo Mosia, concludes testimony

7 September 2022 5:40 PM

Children among 15 dead in Uganda landslide

7 September 2022 4:17 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA