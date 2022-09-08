SA's high rate of FASD largely due to ignorance - FARR SA





A pregnant mother. Picture: Pixabay.com

South Africa continues to have the highest rate of Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorders (FASD) in the world, despite ongoing awareness around the problem.

International Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorders Awareness is observed annually on 9 September and is aimed at preventing the negative consequences of alcohol abuse whilst pregnant.

Africa Melane spoke to Dr Leana Olivier, CEO at Foundation For Alcohol Related Research to talk about how consuming alcohol affects unborn babies.

Our rates are more than 20 times higher in some communities, than the rest of the world. In the Northern Cape, its 28% and 31% in the Western Cape. Dr Leana Olivier, CEO at Foundation For Alcohol Related Research

The high prevalence of FAS is attributed to ignorance or a lack of education. In some cases, women do not know they are pregnant, and continue to drink alcohol.

78% of pregnancies in South Africa are unplanned so women continue to use alcohol and put their unborn babies at risk. There's stress, depression, poverty, unemployment and situations of hopelessness. There's also pressure from partners. Dr Leana Olivier, CEO at Foundation For Alcohol Related Research

You don't need to be a heavy drinker or an alcoholic to have a child with FASD. According to research, even smalls amount of alcohol can do harm to a baby. Dr Leana Olivier, CEO at Foundation For Alcohol Related Research

Soon after conception, the brain and central nervous system of the foetus is the first to develop. The brain development of a child with FASD will be affected by alcohol. The child can be born with mid to severe brain damage. There are other signs like organ damage.

With a toddler, parents will notice a child is developing slower than their peers and its when the child goes to school that you see the learning problems. This is mainly around abstract thinking and not understanding the cause and behaviour for engaging in risky behaviour. The child might be hyperactive and have a short attention span. Dr Leana Olivier, CEO at Foundation For Alcohol Related Research

To find out more about fetal alcohol spectrum disorder, visit farrsa.org.za

