RAF and Discovery headed for legal showdown over compensation policy

FILE: Road Accident Fund logo. Picture: Supplied.

A legal battle is brewing between the Road Accident Fund (RAF) and Discovery Health over a contentious new policy to stop paying out past medical expenses that already had been covered by a medical aid.

The new policy is causing upset amongst claimants and medical schemes.

The controversial decision was announced in an internal communique published earlier this month.

The argument put forward by Discovery is that the new policy is not consistent with what the fund is obliged to do under the Road Accident Fund Act, which is to pay compensation for loss or damage arising from a road accident when another person's wrongdoing is the cause.

Refilwe Moloto spoke to Eyewitness News journalist Bernadette Wicks about the case.

Ordinarily, you'd have a claim for damages if the driver caused the accident and you suffered damages or loss. What the RAF Act does is it gives you a claim against the fund instead. What Discovery is saying is that in law, benefits deriving from an insurer are not taken into consideration when you're making a determination about liability. Because if it was, then the person responsible for the wrongdoing could escape responsibility. Bernadette Wicks, Eyewitness News journalist

At the core of their argument is that the RAF Act does not provide for this limitation and that there was not public consultation.

They [Discovery] says that schemes won't be reimbursed and members will be deprived of their rights. And the schemes are going to suffer a significant loss of income. Bernadette Wicks, Eyewitness News journalist

They also say that everyone who contributes to RAF through fuel levies wont receive full compensation. And there's a risk medical schemes will say they won't cover these claims any longer and claimants will be told to go straight to RAF. Bernadette Wicks, Eyewitness News journalist

At the same time, the RAF is also being dragged to court by a Limpopo man over the new policy. Phineas Mawila, who was left injured in an accident in 2017, and believes the decision violates the human rights of medical aid members. He has filed a court application to have the decision set aside.

