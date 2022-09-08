Tourism sector on its knees over permit backlog
Refilwe Moloto spoke to Fiona Brooke-Leggatt from Private Charter Passenger Association (PCPA).
Government looks to be turning a blind eye to a massive backlog in the issuing of tourism and charter related permits by the National Public Transport Regulator, said Leggatt.
The problem is not because of the COVID-19 lockdown but an ongoing issue that was worsened by the pandemic, she added.
Permits are an important protection to business owners because they transport people every day. Drivers who operate without one are left legally vulnerable in the case of an accident.
However, even if drivers apply for a new permit government responds too slowly or not at all.
If you don’t have that, you open yourself up legally [to] public liability; passenger liability won’t cover you, your insurance won’t cover you.Fiona Brooke-Leggatt, Chairperson - Private Charter Passenger Association (PCPA)
The legislation around it is once you put an application forward the department is meant to act within 60 days as per their Act. I have had slips for renewal for five, six years in my vehicle.Fiona Brooke-Leggatt, Chairperson - Private Charter Passenger Association (PCPA)
Some operators have been pushed to the brink of losing everything because of a backlog of almost three years, she said.
She also noted that a few traffic officials have been taking advantage of the backlog.
They target private coaches that are transporting foreigners, as they are more likely to pay a bribe to ensure their passengers reach their destination or make it to the airport on time.
Operators have to make a decision between driving illegally or making way to another province's offices in hopes of obtaining a permit.
Because unless you basically paid a bribe or you were in with the know how…[it] is physically impossible for years to get a permit through there…’’Fiona Brooke-Leggatt, Chairperson - Private Charter Passenger Association (PCPA)
Listen to the full audio above.
Source : supplied
