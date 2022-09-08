Could the orange airbus be back in the sky?





-Mango Airlines still finalizing its business rescue deal

-The embattled airline would need to pay its creditors before it can relaunch

-It's likely the SA government will keep its stake in Mango

Mango Airlines. Picture: facebook.com/FlyMangoSA

There are high hopes that South African low-cost carrier Mango Airlines could be lifting off the ground soon, as it waits for a crucial deal to be sealed.

The airline is on the verge of being sold after a mystery bidder delivered proof of the funding, which was confirmed by the banks.

The exact cost of the deal is still not known.

It means Mango cannot take off until it secures the investor.

Refilwe Moloto spoke to aviation expert, Phuthego Mojapele to understand the Mango rescue deal.

There were two transactions that were gazetted. The first was R10.5 billion gazetted for SAA to wind up their business rescue. Later on, there was another R2.7 billion gazetted for subsidiaries - for Mango Airlines, SA Technical as well as Air Shares. However, Mango was supposed to get R865 million of the R2.7 billion gazetted. Phuthego Mojapele, aviation expert

Mango went into voluntary business rescue at the end of July last year and has not flown since. It owes R2.85 billion to creditors, and also has about R183 million of unflown ticket liabilities.

A number of Mango employees were given voluntary severance packages. The amount of money owing to creditors must be secured for them to close the books and start from a clean slate. The mystery bidder would need to have that money to take Mango forward. But we don't know how much the government is willing to part ways with in its stake. Phuthego Mojapele, aviation expert

Mojapele said it's likely the government will retain its stake in Mango Airlines.

Mango was crucial for SAA. If they leave it out, it means SAA will have to find something similar to what they had, to capitalise on the low cost market (LCC). If they don't do that, it means their service will be a full service. It's important for SAA to keep a small percentage within the LCC market, because it's going to make their business viable. Phuthego Mojapele, aviation expert

There remains some uncertainty around the South African Airways deal with the Takatso Consortium, which will secure a 51% stake in the struggling state owned entity. The Air Services Licensing Council has given SAA 90 days to provide details on the agreement.

Mango is not included in this deal and Mojapele believes there won't be any cross subsidisation of the two airlines.

South Africa's newest airline LIFT, adds another dimension to the battle for airspace. Global Aviation, which owns LIFT, is a minority shareholder in Takatso.

Let's say Mango comes in as an SAA subsidiary, one would think they would join LIFT and Mango together. But what would you do with the guys wanting to get stake within the entity...they might not agree with that. Ordinarily, it wouldn't make any sense to buy an entity that falls under another entity. So the Competition Commission can help them to get through all these difficulties. They will have to dig deep to check for compliance and they [Takatso] will have to explain how they will operate as an entity. Phuthego Mojapele, aviation expert

