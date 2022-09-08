Quiet Quitting is about bad bosses not bad employees





Refilwe Moloto spoke to Kirsty Bisset, managing director at Have You Heard Marketing.

This means not working weekends unless you are compensated and not taking on extra responsibilities unless you are paid to do so.

Also known as ‘acting your wage’, the latest generation of workers are suggesting giving the bare minimum as a possible solve for exploitation.

The phenomenon follows the great resignation that ensued in the US and Europe, where employees left their jobs in response to poor working conditions and salaries.

Bisset said the movement is about establishing work boundaries, not slacking on the job as some people may think.

The misunderstanding with 'quiet quitting' is the thought that it's laziness or not caring and it’s not that, it’s a response to those toxic environments, it’s a response to unfair pay. Kirsty Bisset, managing director - Have You Heard

When people feel uncared for, they stop caring. Kirsty Bisset, managing director - Have You Heard

An office worker taking a break at his desk. © belchonock/123rf.com

During the pandemic, our kind of search for meaning became far more apparent. There was this kind of sense of our own mortality… Kirsty Bisset, managing director - Have You Heard Marketing

She adds it's going against what we know as previous generations gave themselves to employers for the majority of their lives.

However, reports have surfaced that people of colour and women are not privy to quiet quitting.

This is because mistakes made by these minority groups get punished more severely than those made by other groups of people.

She adds that it is unrealistic to spend at least eight hours of one’s day cutting back on your role in an establishment.

Work should give us meaning and purpose, she added.

A solution would be a middle ground where employers and employees redefine incentive in the workplace.

Managers, employers need to learn how to design these jobs that give employees control, that give them pride in their work, that give a fair wage. Kirsty Bisset, managing director - Have You Heard Marketing

