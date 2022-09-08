The big stink about Milnerton Lagoon





Residents near the Milnerton Lagoon have been complaining for a while about a sewage stench coming off the water.

Residents near Milnerton Lagoon have been in a battle with the city to resolve their issue for years now. A quick Google search on the matter will quickly reveal that the situation has been ongoing since before the pandemic, with no end in sight.

For those unaware, the Milnerton Lagoon has seen itself filling with sewerage thanks to ailing waste treatment infrastructure. As a result, a foul stench has blanketed the area, making life unlivable for residents and visitors to the lagoon alike.

Recently, community members of the Milnerton area met with Mayoral Committee Member for Water and Sanitation, Councillor Zahid Badroodien, and fellow committee member for Spatial Planning and Environment, Eddie Andrews, to once again try and get the situation under control.

Caroline Marx, admin for the Facebook group RethinktheStink and also a Milnerton resident came into studio to give an update on what happened.

The city came back and said, they're reviewing, and investigating, they considering, and we feel after three years there's been enough time for that. The time is now for action. Caroline Marx, admin for the Facebook group RethinktheStink and also a Milnerton resident

