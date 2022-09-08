Victory for women as CoCT ordered to change discriminatory housing policy
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Seehaam Samaai, Director at the Women's Legal Centre, about the Abdullah versus City of Cape Town housing policy case.
-The City of Cape Town has been ordered by the court to amend its housing policy
-The policy has been challenged on the basis that it's discriminatory towards women
-The Women's Legal Centre took up the case on behalf of a divorced woman
_
It's major legal victory for women wanting equal partnership of municipal homes.
The City of Cape Town (CoCT) has been ordered by the Equality Court to amend its housing policy, deemed exclusionary and discriminatory towards women.
The Women's Legal Centre (WLC) and Legal Resources Centre (LRC) took the matter to the courts on behalf of a resident - Gadijah Abdullah, who felt disadvantaged by the policy.
According to the WLC, Abdullah's property was available for transfer in terms of the housing allocation policy after her husband concluded a sale agreement.
Abdullah faced a hurdle when applying for a housing subsidy, as the city only considers a married man, a single person with dependants residing or a married female who is the main breadwinner in the family.
After divorcing her spouse, she went back to the city to ask about transferring the sale of the property to her name. Again, she faced some challenges.
The WLC argued that the policy purposefully excluded women from benefitting from housing schemes in their own name because they were not considered breadwinners.
Refilwe Moloto spoke to WLC director Seehaam Samaai, who said this is not the first time a case of this nature has been brought against the city.
There was a case before... that of Solari vs the City, The court at that time said the housing policy of the city was discriminatory and unconstitutional.Seehaam Samaai, Women's Legal Centre director
Samaai said this housing policy has a detrimental impact and affects impoverished homes on the Cape Flats, and with a backlog of 12 000 housing transfers, it's women that will be disadvantaged.
Abdullah got divorced and went to the city to ask to be on the housing list. The city told her she already has a subsidy but she said she never had one. Even though Abdullah was only a beneficiary on the contract of the house, her subsidy portion was taken and she can't own a house again.Seehaam Samaai, Women's Legal Centre director
So we were asking that the same agreement entered into with the beneficiaries to reflect that both parties were married at the time of the housing opportunity, and that that's shared.Seehaam Samaai, Women's Legal Centre director
The case returns to court in February next year to decide on the way forward.
Scroll up for the interview.
Source : http://www.capetown.gov.za/Media-and-news/Beneficiaries%20moved%20into%20their%20new%20City-provided%20homes
More from Local
COVID-19 orphaned 146,000 children in South Africa: 'A trail of destruction'
South Africa has one of the highest rates of caregiver loss due to COVID-19 in the world, data on excess mortality shows.Read More
Quiet Quitting is about bad bosses not bad employees
It’s a philosophy that champions prioritising your wellbeing to avoid worker burnout.Read More
Another cop killed in Cape Town - Hawks investigate murder of off-duty officer
It has been a deadly few months for members of the South African Police Service in the Western Cape.Read More
The big stink about Milnerton Lagoon
Refilwe Moloto spoke to Caroline Marx of #ReThinkTheStink Facebook group about the issue.Read More
Could the orange airbus be back in the sky?
Refilwe Moloto speaks to aviation expert, Phuthego Mojapele about the status of Mango Airlines rescue deal.Read More
RAF and Discovery headed for legal showdown over compensation policy
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Eyewitness News journalist Bernadette Wicks about the case around the Road Accident Fund's contentious new policy to stop paying out past medical expenses.Read More
Tourism sector on its knees over permit backlog
Due to administrative failures by government in issuing permits to transport operators, the industry is struggling to stay afloat.Read More
SA's high rate of FASD largely due to ignorance - FARR SA
Africa Melane is joined by Dr Leana Olivier, CEO at Foundation For Alcohol Related Research to talk about how consuming alcohol affects unborn babies.Read More
Ink or sink: Can you be fired for having visible tattoos?
Robust conversations about tattoos have seen a marked change over the last decade with a move away from taboo to normalisation.Read More