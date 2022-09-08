Victory for women as CoCT ordered to change discriminatory housing policy





Refilwe Moloto speaks to Seehaam Samaai, Director at the Women's Legal Centre, about the Abdullah versus City of Cape Town housing policy case.

-The City of Cape Town has been ordered by the court to amend its housing policy

-The policy has been challenged on the basis that it's discriminatory towards women

-The Women's Legal Centre took up the case on behalf of a divorced woman

_

A woman hangs out washing on the Cape Flats. Picture: Nathan Adams/Eyewitness News

It's major legal victory for women wanting equal partnership of municipal homes.

The City of Cape Town (CoCT) has been ordered by the Equality Court to amend its housing policy, deemed exclusionary and discriminatory towards women.

The Women's Legal Centre (WLC) and Legal Resources Centre (LRC) took the matter to the courts on behalf of a resident - Gadijah Abdullah, who felt disadvantaged by the policy.

According to the WLC, Abdullah's property was available for transfer in terms of the housing allocation policy after her husband concluded a sale agreement.

Abdullah faced a hurdle when applying for a housing subsidy, as the city only considers a married man, a single person with dependants residing or a married female who is the main breadwinner in the family.

After divorcing her spouse, she went back to the city to ask about transferring the sale of the property to her name. Again, she faced some challenges.

The WLC argued that the policy purposefully excluded women from benefitting from housing schemes in their own name because they were not considered breadwinners.

Refilwe Moloto spoke to WLC director Seehaam Samaai, who said this is not the first time a case of this nature has been brought against the city.

There was a case before... that of Solari vs the City, The court at that time said the housing policy of the city was discriminatory and unconstitutional. Seehaam Samaai, Women's Legal Centre director

Samaai said this housing policy has a detrimental impact and affects impoverished homes on the Cape Flats, and with a backlog of 12 000 housing transfers, it's women that will be disadvantaged.

Abdullah got divorced and went to the city to ask to be on the housing list. The city told her she already has a subsidy but she said she never had one. Even though Abdullah was only a beneficiary on the contract of the house, her subsidy portion was taken and she can't own a house again. Seehaam Samaai, Women's Legal Centre director

So we were asking that the same agreement entered into with the beneficiaries to reflect that both parties were married at the time of the housing opportunity, and that that's shared. Seehaam Samaai, Women's Legal Centre director

The case returns to court in February next year to decide on the way forward.

Scroll up for the interview.