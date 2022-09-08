Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 17:05
Oscar Pistorius
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Karyn Maughan
Today at 17:20
We must challenge the exploitation of car guards
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Derick Blaauw
Today at 17:45
Plentify
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jon Kornik
No Items to show
How to prep for Sanlam Cape Town Marathon with Virgin Active (non-members too)

8 September 2022 12:41 PM
by Lelethu Mpotywa
Tags:
fitness and lifestyle
Virgin Active Club
2022 Sanlam Cape Town Marathon

As the Sanlam Cape Town Marathon is just 38 Days away, Virgin Active comes to the rescue for preparations.

In Early Breakfast with Africa Melane, he talks with our fitness expert Liezel van der Westhuizen about prepping for the marathon.

  • The Sanlam Cape Town Marathon is 38 days away
  • Virgin Active is offering training for the Cape Town Marathon to members and non-members alike
copyright stockbroker/123rf
copyright stockbroker/123rf

Liezel shares some lesser-known tips on ways to improve your running performance for the upcoming fitness event and discusses how Virgin Active is helping runners prepare for goals like the Sanlam Cape Town Marathon.

Liezel and Africa also hear from Virgin Active Marketing Director Lyndsay Webster-Rozon for more details.

We are all about empowering people to live active lives and achieving their fitness goals, like running the Marathon.

Lyndsay Webster-Rozon, Marketing Director - Virgin Active

Virgin Active offers free training runs every Thursday at Track Thursdays in both Cape Town and Johannesburg.

It additionally offers Saturday long runs from selected Virgin Active clubs in Cape Town and it's not just for members. All none members who have registered for the Marathon will be able to attend as well.

Virgin also hosts Tuesday timed trials and provides warm-ups and cool-downs at the Track Thursday evening events at both Cape Town Stadium, and UJ Stadium in Johannesburg.

This opportunity also comes with amazing and exciting free perks for non-Virgin Active members who have registered for the marathon, enabling them to get warm showers, a cross-training session, and something to eat.

And there are other perks too, says Liezel.

You will end up making new friends.

Liezel van der Westhuizen, Fitness Enthusiast

Do not miss out on this opportunity - scroll up to listen to the audio to find out more.




