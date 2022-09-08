Another cop killed in Cape Town - Hawks investigate murder of off-duty officer





Picture: schmidt13/123rf.com

- The officer was shot outside his home in Samora Machel in the early hours of Thursday morning.

- SAPS says it is still unclear whether he was killed for access to a firearm.

- A Hawks investigation into the murder is underway.

A Cape Town Central police station officer has been shot and killed outside his house after arriving home from a night shift.

The 39-year-old sergeant was gunned down in Oliver Tambo Drive at approximately 6:45 this morning (Thursday) following his 12-hour stint in the CBD.

SAPS says detectives and crime scene experts are gathering leads in an attempt to find those responsible for the murder.

"The victim was not armed with his service pistol at the time of the incident and it is still unclear whether he was killed for access to a firearm," said SAPS in a statement.

It has been a deadly few month for members of the South African Police Servce in the Western Cape.

His comments followed the slaying of a 31-year-old officer, stationed at Gugulethu police station and the murder in June of Table Bay Harbour police officer Shamielah Arendse outside her house in Delft.

During a visit to the province in July, Police Minister Bheki Cele says it looked as if there is a war against the police in the Western Cape.

The Western Cape police provincial commissioner, Lieutenant-General Thembislie Patekile has expressed his condolences to the family and loved ones of the fallen police officer.

...we will use all our resources to track and trace the suspects so that they can be brought before a court of law. SAPS

