Another cop killed in Cape Town - Hawks investigate murder of off-duty officer
- The officer was shot outside his home in Samora Machel in the early hours of Thursday morning.
- SAPS says it is still unclear whether he was killed for access to a firearm.
- A Hawks investigation into the murder is underway.
A Cape Town Central police station officer has been shot and killed outside his house after arriving home from a night shift.
The 39-year-old sergeant was gunned down in Oliver Tambo Drive at approximately 6:45 this morning (Thursday) following his 12-hour stint in the CBD.
SAPS says detectives and crime scene experts are gathering leads in an attempt to find those responsible for the murder.
"The victim was not armed with his service pistol at the time of the incident and it is still unclear whether he was killed for access to a firearm," said SAPS in a statement.
RELATED: There is a war against cops in the W Cape says police minister Cele
It has been a deadly few month for members of the South African Police Servce in the Western Cape.
His comments followed the slaying of a 31-year-old officer, stationed at Gugulethu police station and the murder in June of Table Bay Harbour police officer Shamielah Arendse outside her house in Delft.
During a visit to the province in July, Police Minister Bheki Cele says it looked as if there is a war against the police in the Western Cape.
The Western Cape police provincial commissioner, Lieutenant-General Thembislie Patekile has expressed his condolences to the family and loved ones of the fallen police officer.
...we will use all our resources to track and trace the suspects so that they can be brought before a court of law.SAPS
RELATED: Another cop slain in Delft, three suspects arrested for murder
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/schmidt13/schmidt131407/schmidt13140700007/30212429-police-lights.jpg
More from Local
Victory for women as CoCT ordered to change discriminatory housing policy
The City of Cape Town has been ordered by the Equality Court to amend its housing policy, deemed exclusionary and discriminatory towards women.Read More
COVID-19 orphaned 146,000 children in South Africa: 'A trail of destruction'
South Africa has one of the highest rates of caregiver loss due to COVID-19 in the world, data on excess mortality shows.Read More
Quiet Quitting is about bad bosses not bad employees
It’s a philosophy that champions prioritising your wellbeing to avoid worker burnout.Read More
The big stink about Milnerton Lagoon
Refilwe Moloto spoke to Caroline Marx of #ReThinkTheStink Facebook group about the issue.Read More
Could the orange airbus be back in the sky?
Refilwe Moloto speaks to aviation expert, Phuthego Mojapele about the status of Mango Airlines rescue deal.Read More
RAF and Discovery headed for legal showdown over compensation policy
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Eyewitness News journalist Bernadette Wicks about the case around the Road Accident Fund's contentious new policy to stop paying out past medical expenses.Read More
Tourism sector on its knees over permit backlog
Due to administrative failures by government in issuing permits to transport operators, the industry is struggling to stay afloat.Read More
SA's high rate of FASD largely due to ignorance - FARR SA
Africa Melane is joined by Dr Leana Olivier, CEO at Foundation For Alcohol Related Research to talk about how consuming alcohol affects unborn babies.Read More
Ink or sink: Can you be fired for having visible tattoos?
Robust conversations about tattoos have seen a marked change over the last decade with a move away from taboo to normalisation.Read More