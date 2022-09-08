Hawks on mission to rearrest bogus doctors who fled
Do you recognise, or know of the whereabouts of either of these two men?
If so, the Hawks want to hear from you.
They are both accused of posing as doctors and are facing charges of fraud, the contravention of the Medicines and Related Substances Act as well as the Health Professions Act.
The suspects were arrested in 2018 after police received a tip-off that they were practicing without licences and dispensing medication in the areas between Bellville and Khayelitsha.
Bunnel Kitete Tunda and Jeremy Liyongo Bompemo have been on the run since their last court appearance, where they were released on R5,000 bail each.
A third suspect who also practiced illegally as a medical doctor, in Khayelitsha during 2018, is also being sought.
Police believe this man, pictured below may be able to assist them with their enquiries.
Anyone with information than can lead to the arrest of the suspects is urged to contact the investigating officer, Colonel Morne Pierre Vos on 082 481 3164.
ARCHIVE AUDIO: Former Chairperson of the South African Medical Association (Sama), Dr Mzukisi Grootboom talks to CapeTalk about the rise in bogus doctors
RELATED:Doctor warns against bogus treatments after CT woman's ozone therapy nightmare
