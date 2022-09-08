'We need more trans-visibility' - Zoey Black





Over the last while, thanks to the magical properties of the internet algorithm, Lester Kiewit has been delivered the YouTube and social media content of Cape Town filmmaker Zoey Black.

In the last two years or more, Zoey has been detailing and documenting their trans journey. From the psychology to the hormones to the legalities changing names, Zoey has created a diary and a resource for others to follow and learn what it means to be a Trans person.

In that spirit of learning and education, Lester invited Zoey into the CapeTalk studio to have a conversation where one can learn and perhaps even answer the questions of parents, family members, coworkers and friends on how to navigate through a world that is accepting of trans people.

We see particularly trans people dealing with major sorts of mental health issues, not because they are mentally unwell, but because of the way that our society is structured and set up that it doesn't affirm trans people in the identities in their expression. Zoey Black, a transgender woman, YouTuber, filmmaker and human rights activist

