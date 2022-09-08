Streaming issues? Report here
The Midday Report Express: Putco strike hits Soweto, Pta public transport hard

8 September 2022 3:11 PM
by Zaid Kriel
Tags:
Strike
Putco

Delivered to you every afternoon.

Leading the way today on The Midday Report is the ongoing Putco bus strikes.

Public transport has seen itself crippled in the Soweto and Pretoria areas, due to an unprotected strike by bus drivers who are part of the Public Utility Transport Corporation (Putco).

The bus drivers have been striking for the past week after asking for a 6% wage increase, which was declined. In retaliation for the strike, Putco management has confirmed that at least a thousand workers could face dismissal for participating in the strike. The strike has forced residents there to make alternative transportation plans, putting an unfortunate strain on the larger community.

Mandy Wiener spoke with Phakamile Hlubi, Numsa spokesperson about the situation.

[Putco] must do what they have been even instructed to do by the Bargaining Council when they applied for an exemption for the increase. And they were told outright that they don't deserve exemption. They can afford to pay increases. So why are they not paying the increase?

Phakamile Hlubi, Numsa spokesperson

Other key issues on The Midday Report today:

  • Internal Audit done by Gauteng Health Department at Tembisa Hospital flagged some control issues.
  • Joburg Multi-Party Government says they will not allow an illegal sitting of Council to take place.
  • The inquiry into suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office is underway.
  • Gauteng government releases report into allegations of corruption at licensing centres.

Scroll up for full audio.




