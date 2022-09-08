Sanctions threaten the world, and don’t work against Russia – Vladimir Putin





Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

The European Union is set to cap the price of Russian gas, leading to a threatening response from Vladimir Putin.

"We will not supply gas, oil, coal, heating oil! We will not supply anything," Putin said.

Russia earned about R2.7 trillion (€158 billion) from fossil fuel sales since invading Ukraine, with the EU accounting for half of that.

Putin slammed sanctions against Russia as “aggressive” and a “fever” that threatens the entire world.

He denies that sanctions are hurting the Russian economy.

"We have not lost anything, and we will not lose anything,” he said at an economics forum in Vladivostok on Wednesday.

As European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen puts it, it [gas price cap] will knock Russian revenues which Vladimir Putin is using to finance the atrocious war in Ukraine… Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent

The Russian leader calls sanctions ‘stupidity’… and the biggest threat to the world economy, though they’re not working against Russia at all… and that Western countries are imposing their own models on other nations… He said the election of the British Prime Minister was undemocratic… Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent

