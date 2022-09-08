Sanctions threaten the world, and don’t work against Russia – Vladimir Putin
Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.
The European Union is set to cap the price of Russian gas, leading to a threatening response from Vladimir Putin.
"We will not supply gas, oil, coal, heating oil! We will not supply anything," Putin said.
Russia earned about R2.7 trillion (€158 billion) from fossil fuel sales since invading Ukraine, with the EU accounting for half of that.
RELATED: Vladimir Putin mocks the West, vows to continue the war in Ukraine
Putin slammed sanctions against Russia as “aggressive” and a “fever” that threatens the entire world.
He denies that sanctions are hurting the Russian economy.
"We have not lost anything, and we will not lose anything,” he said at an economics forum in Vladivostok on Wednesday.
As European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen puts it, it [gas price cap] will knock Russian revenues which Vladimir Putin is using to finance the atrocious war in Ukraine…Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent
RELATED: Never-seen-before chaos in Germany as motorists queue for petrol
The Russian leader calls sanctions ‘stupidity’… and the biggest threat to the world economy, though they’re not working against Russia at all… and that Western countries are imposing their own models on other nations… He said the election of the British Prime Minister was undemocratic…Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent
Moloto interviewed Gilchrist - scroll up to listen, skip to 3:27.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_179914821_gas-at-home-for-cooking-natural-gas-also-called-fossil-gas-and-russian-flag-nord-stream-is-a-natural.html?vti=n0do3cu3537fp2bdo2-1-16
More from Business
[LISTEN] Who are the 'amaphelas'?
The 'amaphelas' offer relatively inexpensive and comfortable transportation, mostly in sedans.Read More
Vladimir Putin mocks the West, vows to continue the war in Ukraine
The Russian President on Wednesday slammed sanctions at an economic forum in Vladivostok and punted a new world order.Read More
Retirement: Tax-free savings account is one of your best investment vehicles
Always keep in mind that money received monthly from a retirement or living annuity is income, and therefore taxable.Read More
Goodbye Tsogo Sun - Southern Sun comes full circle with rebrand
Bruce Whitfield asks CEO Marcel von Aulock to explain why Southern Sun Hotels have gone full circle on their brand identity.Read More
Silicon Zanzibar: Island paradise positioning itself as Africa's new tech hub
Zanzibar has launched an initiative to attract tech companies and their staff to the island group off the coast of Tanzania.Read More
Purity baby powder recall: 'A batch-specific issue, but production suspended'
Tiger Brands has recalled baby powder products containing talc after trace levels of asbestos were detected in test samples.Read More
After two decades, SA's privacy and transparency laws are ready for action
It may have taken a long time, but citizens can expect better protection nowRead More
Record profits for Discovery, 58% of SA medical aid members now on its scheme
Discovery Holdings' results for the year ended 30 June 2022, show profits back to pre-pandemic levels.Read More
[LISTEN] 'Our education system – public and private – is failing our children'
Even the most expensive schools, in South Africa and abroad, are not futureproofing children.Read More
More from World
Vladimir Putin mocks the West, vows to continue the war in Ukraine
The Russian President on Wednesday slammed sanctions at an economic forum in Vladivostok and punted a new world order.Read More
Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II under medical supervision: Buckingham Palace
In a short statement, the palace said: “Following further evaluation this morning, The Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision."Read More
Is Ethiopia descending into civil war again?
A massacre in Oromia starkly indicates that Ethiopia is back at war with itself, reports The Africa Report’s Jean-Jacques Cornish.Read More
Russia buys North Korean artillery as its war in Ukraine grinds on
Moscow is throwing military hardware from North Korea into the frontline forces in Ukraine, reports Adam Gilchrist.Read More
Truss takes Conservative reins. What can we expect from the British PM-elect?
Refilwe spoke to Yossi Mekelberg, professor of International Relations at Chatham House about Liz Truss taking the reins of the Conservative party.Read More
UK economy 'not in a healthy place'. Liz Truss will soon be tested
Inflation in the UK is spiralling, seemingly out of control, and the economy is teetering on the brink of recession.Read More
Mystery plane - perhaps with nobody flying - crashes into Baltic Sea
Manifest, a supernatural drama series on 'Netflix', comes to mind as nobody has produced a plausible explanation yet.Read More
Liz Truss expected to be named UK's new prime minister
On Monday, Britain's Conservative Party's newly elected prime minister will be announced.Read More
[PICS] Dolly Parton launches pet apparel line, includes faux rhinestone collar
The country queen's newly launched line for pets is called, of course, Doggy Parton.Read More