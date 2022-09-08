He's no chicken! He's a marathon running rooster, and he needs your support!





- Ross Dold hoping will be running next month's Sanlam Cape Town Marathon dressed as a rooster. - He's doing it in aid of the Cape of Good Hope SPCA. - To find out how you can support Ross and the SPCA click here

For many of us, the thought alone of running a marathon is enough to take our breath away - without having even run a single step.

But not so for the brave men and women, currently in training to take part in next month's Sanlam Cape Town Marathon.

But while most runners will be donning spandex running leggings and some takkies for the race, there's one competitor who's taking things to another level.

Not only is Ross Dold hoping to cross the finish line in record time, he's also hoping to do it... dressed as a rooster.

That's right, Ross will be attempting to break a Guinness World record while running the marathon in a 4.6kg chicken costume.

And it's all in aid of the Cape of Good Hope SPCA.

The title I am eyeing is “The Fastest Marathon Dressed as a Rooster”. Ross Dold, Competitor - Sanlam Cape Town Marathon

They do amazing work for both domestic animals and mountain wildlife, and are a team close to my heart. Ross Dold, Competitor - Sanlam Cape Town Marathon

To support Ross head to capespca.co.za, you can also follow his training schedule on Instagram

Good cluck, um, we mean 'luck' Ross!

