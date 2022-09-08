Streaming issues? Report here
Help support legendary SA musician Steve Newman

8 September 2022 2:45 PM
by Tasneem Adams
Tags:
Surgery
Musician
Steve Newman
Tananas

As a member of the group Tananas, Newman and his band took the music industry by storm in the 1970s and have taken their signature sound to the world stage for more than 40 years.

Lester Kiewit speaks to Steve Newman, founder member of the popular afro-acoustic group Tananas about his upcoming benefit concert.

Steve Newman in the Cape Talk studio Photo: Cape Talk
Steve Newman in the Cape Talk studio Photo: Cape Talk

South Africa's legendary acoustic guitarist Steve Newman has moved audiences around the world with his captivating and soulful Afro-acoustic music.

As a member of the group Tananas, Newman and his band took the music industry by storm in the 1970s and have taken their signature sound to the world stage for more than 40 years.

But after living for years as a gypsy, like many struggling musicians, Newman has fallen on hard times. With age and the loss of income, Newman has a partial loss of sight in one eye and full loss of sight in the other. It's also affected his mobility, which makes travelling to gigs difficult.

The 70-year-old has a huge growth on his temple and his lungs and immune system have deteriorated after he fell ill with tuberculosis.

Family, friends and his fans are rallying together to support him in his time of need.

A benefit concert to raise money for the celebrated musician will take place in Cape Town on Thursday night.

The concert will feature the likes of Carlo Fabe and Peter Ndlala from The Steve Newman Trio, Wendy Oldfield, Hilton Schilder and Mark Fransman.

Speaking to Lester Kiewit in studio, Newman was upbeat and positive about his plight.

I don't really see them as health issues. I'm really lucky....I have a fantastic family who looks after me.

Steve Newman, SA musician

Newman's sight problems started after he had cataract surgery in Pretoria in 2004.

Following a tour in the UK, the retina of his right eye detached and he underwent a second eye operation. Not long after, the retina detached again.

When you fly, the pressure affects your eyes. I only discovered that recently after a woman went blind after a flight. My left eye can see silhouettes and I can only see someone up-close.

Steve Newman, SA musician

After a flight to Johannesburg, Newman had an earth-shattering experience - he had no sight for a few days. After consultation with his doctor, he was told the surgery would cost more than R30 000, which he could not afford.

Newman decided to share his story on Facebook, without making a plea for help. Within two days, his supporters had come to his rescue and the money was in his bank account.

Unfortunately, my vision got worse after the second operation. It's also affected my physical activity. When I lived in Muizenberg I used to run on the mountain and jump in the sea.

Steve Newman, SA musician

His precarious health situation has, however, not deterred him from performing.

It was unnerving at first, but it's okay now. I've always been an independent guy. I used to travel on my own with two guitars, an amp and a bag. But now I have my son, who's very dedicated. I'm very lucky....I can't thank him enough.

Steve Newman, SA musician

The concert takes place at the Baxter theatre on Thursday 8 September at 20h30. Tickets cost R250.

Book online at Webtickets.




