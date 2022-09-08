Suspects in the fatal stabbing, hijacking of Dixies owner still at large
Patrons of the popular Dixies Restaurant & Bar in Glencairn have been sending their condolences to the family of owner Ben Tuzee who was fatally stabbed to death on Tuesday morning.
Fifty-year-old Tuzee was attacked during a hijacking in Browns Farm, Philippi in the company of his niece.
It's believed the victim and his niece, Kaele Lombard, were on their way to deliver a television set when they came under attack.
According to reports, Mr Tuzee had tried to “fight off the perpetrators” but suffered multiple stab wounds.
He was taken to a medical facility but succumbed to his injuries.
Ms Lombard is believed to have been unharmed during the attack.
Nyanga police have registered a murder and hijacking case for investigation.
