Cape Town authors' event rounds off National Book Week in Tokai this weekend





- A National Book Week author's event is taking place at Tokai Library this weekend

- Featured authors include, Tracy Going, Helen Moffett and CapeTalk's Sara-Jayne Makwala King

- South Africa commemorates National Book Week from 5 to 11 September.

Have you ever wanted the opportunity to meet the author behind your favourite book?

If so, an event happening this weekend in Tokai as part of National Book Week could be right up your alley.

A host of some of Cape Town's loved authors will be talking about, selling and signing copies of their books at the Friends of Tokai Library event to be hosted on Saturday morning.

Among the writers taking part are former TV personality Tracy Going (Brutal Legacy), author and poet Dr Helen Moffett (Charlotte), Cathy Kelly (Boiling A Frog Slowly) and CapeTalk host Sara-Jayne Makwala King (Killing Karoline, Mad Bad Love).

The free event is taking place at Tokai Library this coming Saturday 10 September between 9am and 12pm.

National Book Week is an important initiative to encourage the nation to value reading

(Additionally, don't forget that Fine Free Week ends on 10 September, so if you've got an overdue library item, return it this week to avoid a penalty)

