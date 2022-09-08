Rugby World Cup Sevens road closures
JOHANNESBURG – The 2022 Rugby World Cup Sevens will take place this weekend from 9 – 11 September 2022.
These are the road closures for the eighth edition of the Rugby World Cup Sevens.
The affected roads will close from these times: 06h00 – 21h30 on Friday, 06h00 – 01h00 on Saturday and 06h00 – 23h30 on Sunday.
Fritz Sonnenberg Road Stephan Way & McDonalds, Granger Bay Blvd & Portswood Rd, Granger Bay Blvd &McDonalds. Restrictions: Full closures in both directions.
Stephan Way Fritz Sonnenberg Road & Hamilton’s Rugby Club. Restrictions: Full closures in both directions.
Vlei Road Helen Suzman Boulevard & Fritz Sonnenberg Rd and Green Point Cricket & Fritz Sonnenberg Rd. Restrictions: Full closures in both directions.
Fort Wynyard Street Portswood Rd & Granger Bay Boulevard Restrictions: Road totally closed. No pedestrians.
Granger Bay Boulevard Helen Suzman Boulevard & Beach Road and Beach Rd & Helen Suzman Boulevard
Restrictions: Northbound carriageway closed (pedestrian walkway) Southbound carriageway used with Contraflow: northbound single lane reserved for Team buses, RSP &MYCITI.
Southbound single lane for Team buses, MYCITI and VOC call for general traffic (Friday afternoon peak).
Helen Suzman Boulevard Buitengracht & Granger Bay Restrictions: Right Lane is a Bus and emergency lane in both directions.
Helen Suzman Boulevard (East Bound) Beach & Granger Bay Boulevard Restrictions: Left Lane is a Bus & emergency lane.
Somerset Road Ebenezer Road & Chiappini Street. Buitengracht Road & Chiappini Street. Restrictions: Southeast (City) bound is the only Road closed
This article first appeared on EWN : Rugby World Cup Sevens road closures
Source : @WorldRugby7s/Twitter
