Vladimir Putin mocks the West, vows to continue the war in Ukraine

Vladimir Putin on Wednesday blamed the West for “aggression” and trying to “subordinate” Russia with sanctions to “deprive it of sovereignty”.

Putin, speaking at an economic forum in Vladivostok, mocked the EU and vowed to continue the war in Ukraine until he reached his goals.

He said Russia would completely cut all fossil fuel deliveries to G7 countries if they impose a price cap.

Putin announced that China would buy more gas from Russia and that it would pay in rubles and yuan.

It was a significant speech by Putin, clearly aimed at a foreign audience as well as a domestic one… Helen Seeney, correspondent - Deutsche Welle

He was quite bullish on building new ties with Asia… He laid out a new geopolitical vision for global cooperation, one in which Iran and other middle eastern countries could play a role… Helen Seeney, correspondent - Deutsche Welle

