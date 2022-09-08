Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II under medical supervision: Buckingham Palace
JOHANNESBURG - The Buckingham Palace on Thursday announced that the Britain’s Queen, Elizabeth II, was under medical supervision at Balmoral after doctors raised concerns about her health.
In a short statement, the palace said: “Following further evaluation this morning, the queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision. the queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral.”
According to AFP, the 96-year-old British queen has been struggling with health problems - since last October - that have left her with difficulties walking and standing.
On Wednesday, she pulled out of a planned meeting with her senior political advisors, after being told to rest.
Various media reports said that Elizabeth II’s eldest son and heir to the British throne, Prince Charles together with Prince Williams were headed to Scotland.
