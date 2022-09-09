Rugby Sevens tournament will be a much-needed boost for city business - Fedhasa





Refilwe Moloto spoke to Fedhasa Western Cape chair, Lee-Anne Singer about the impact of the Cape Town Rugby Sevens on the local hospitality sector.

Cape Town Stadium is abuzz as the Rugby World Cup Sevens kicked off on Friday morning.

About 100 000 spectators are expected to occupy the stadium from 9-11 September, according to The Federated Hospitality Association of South Africa (Fedhasa).

The hive of activity will give the local economy a much-needed boost and reprieve from the past two years - owing to the pandemic, said Singer.

The Rugby World Cup Sevens was certainly the hook that we needed to get our visitors to come up to Cape Town this weekend. Lee-Anne Singer, Chairperson - Fedhasa

The captains of the Sevens teams playing in the Rugby World Cup Sevens tournament gather on Signal Hill in Cape Town on 7 September 2022. Picture: @WorldRugby7s/Twitter

We can never underestimate the value of tourism in the economy and job creation, she added.

Before COVID-19, research proved that for every seven tourists in the country, one permanent job was created.

Restaurants, malls, uber drivers everybody [who] does tourism, we can all benefit from this. Regardless of where you find yourself in the supply chain, there’s something for everybody. Lee-Anne Singer, Chairperson - Fedhasa

Listen to the full audio above.